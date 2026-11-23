This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion has always been more than just clothing. It is a form of self-expression, storytelling, and identity. You can tell so much about a person just from the way they dress.

With a designer you can tell who they are and what they care about presenting to the world through the art they make with clothes. Michelle Adepoju is a British Nigerian designer, she is the founder of KÍLÉNTÁR where she combines culture with modern contemporary style.

She celebrates her roots and brings greater recognition to the craftsmanship of West Africa. Through her luxury womenswear brand, Adepoju creates pieces that reflect both her personal identity and her creative vision.

According to the Kilentar website, Adepoju “taught herself to transform what others had discarded into something entirely her own. The instinct to see potential in material, to reimagine rather than replace, never left her.

After studying Marketing at university, Michelle continued to explore different creative disciplines, until a 2018 journey to West Africa changed everything. Inspired by female artisans and their traditional skills in things like tie-dye techniques, Adepoju wanted to bring these practices to a wider audience.

Having experimented with upcyling from a young age, Adepoju is no stranger to turning discarded materials into designs of her own, and with the knowledge acquired through her trip, she was able to build upon her skills to cultivate something new.

The word KÍLÉNTÁR comes from the Yoruba hrase “Kí lẹ̀ ń tà?”, meaning “what are you selling?” in English. Everything about the brand is connected to Adepoju’s heritage, something she takes pride in showcasing from the very name itself.

It represents not only her own identity, but also that of the people she learned from and inspired her work. Through the fabrics, colors, and even styling of the clothes, she presents an image of culture and its impact.

Each piece is meant to tell a story and through an innovative approach, she brings a contemporary eye to fashion without losing sight of the story she wants to tell.

The brand recently showed its Lagos Spring 2027 collection on Vogue and made its New York Fashion week showroom and runway debut in 2024. Adepoju and her work have been featured on publications like Essence, The Impression, Glamour South Africa, Forbes, and more.

In just six years, she has grown KÍLÉNTÁR into a brand recognized for its unique approach to design. She worked from the inside out to make pieces that are representing who she is and the people’s craftsmanship that helped create her vision.

Her success is reaching the audience she intended and beyond that.

Adepoju is creating a space that opens the door for more African designers to tell their stories through fashion. She opens eyes to women artisans and is inspiring to the fashion community.

As a Black woman in a creative space, recognition like this is important to the community. She is empowered by not only acknowledging herself, but the people around her and a world of people that can relate to her and live through the fashion she makes.

As the years go on and she continues to grow her brand, I can see nothing but elevation. Her story remains true to her, and KÍLÉNTÁR is and will transform the industry.