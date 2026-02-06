‘Marty Supreme’ vs. ‘Sinners’: An Inside Look at the Awards Season Debate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 awards season is in full swing and now that the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes have happened, and with the Oscars approaching on March 15, there has been plenty of discussion about the nominees and award outcomes. Specifically, there has been an ongoing debate regarding the two films Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, and Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler.

What awards have Marty Supreme and Sinners won so far?

Marty Supreme secured eight nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and among these, lead actor Timothée Chalamet took home the Best Actor award for his role as Marty Mauser. Meanwhile, Sinners was up for 17 nominations and won four. These were Best Original Screenplay, Best Score, Best Young Actor/Actress (Miles Caton), and Best Casting and Ensemble.

Next, at the Golden Globes, Marty Supreme was nominated for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), and Best Screenplay (Safdie/Bronstein), with Chalamet winning the award for Best Actor. Sinners was up for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Michael B. Jordan), Best Director – Motion Picture (Ryan Coogler), Best Screenplay – Motion Picture (Ludwig Göransson), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Original Song – Motion Picture (“I Lied to You”).

The Best Actor Debate

There are a few different types of perspectives people have within the Marty Supreme and Sinners debate. Many fans argue that Michael B. Jordan deserved the award for best actor because he played two roles in Sinners, so therefore he put in “twice the work.” Others say that’s “not revolutionary” (3:08) and has been done plenty of times before. Because of this, they reason that it shouldn’t be a factor in deciding who had the better acting performance in the past year.

Besides the people who are clearly backing one single actor’s performance over the other, there are others who appreciated both Chalamet and Jordan’s performances. This group of people believe both are deserving of Best Actor this awards season, and they highlight why they both had strong performances, but for different reasons. Some viewers, such as Stella, a reporter and reviewer, acknowledge that both films were well made. She argues that much of the comparison between the two films is more “noisy” than nuanced, with the way people are justifying their reasoning for who deserved Best Actor.

Sinners as an Ensemble Film

One difference to consider within the Marty Supreme vs Sinners conversation is that it’s hard to single out just one great performance in ensemble pieces such as Sinners. It’s difficult to see the actors as individuals as much in this type of film where the actors worked so well together as a whole. Considering this, it makes sense that it won awards such as Best Casting and Ensemble.

On the other hand, Marty Supreme is a “character-driven” piece. According to podcast host and film reviewer Sav, Chalamet is the one carrying the movie and, in every frame, viewers are dialed into him. Meanwhile, Sinners is more concept-driven. Sinners’ story wouldn’t be the same without everyone in the cast working together to communicate its message.

Oscars Nominations and Predictions

Despite all the backlash stemming from the Best Actor discourse, Sinners is doing very well this awards season, especially considering that it’s under the horror genre. The film’s record-breaking 16 Oscars nominations attests to its success and recognition this awards season. Marty Supreme is up for nine this year.

For Sinners, this includes Best Picture, Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Original Screenplay (Coogler), Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), Best Original Song (“I Lied To You”), Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Moving on to Marty Supreme, it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Josh Safdie), Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Original Screenplay (Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein), Best Casting (Jennifer Venditti), Best Cinematography (Darius Khondjii), Best Costume Design (Miyako Bellizzi), Best Film Editing, and Best Production Design.

Some categories I’m personally expecting Sinners to win in are Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Director. For Marty Supreme, I think there is a high chance Timothée Chalamet will win Best Actor.

The Impact of Original Storytelling

While Marty Supreme emphasizes the impact of a single commanding lead performance, Sinners demonstrates how collaborative filmmaking can elevate a story beyond any one actor.

Regardless of who ends up taking home the remaining trophies, the division sparked by these two films matters because it draws attention to the growing importance of original storytelling in modern cinema. The ongoing conversation between Marty Supreme and Sinners shows how audiences today value both individual performances and collective storytelling. Their significance lies in the conversations it inspires and the perspectives it challenges far after the awards season.