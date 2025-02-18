Manifest and Achieve: A Vision Board guide for Valentines Day 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is a day where love is celebrated worldwide, but why not take this day to celebrate yourself? One of my favorite ways to prioritize myself is making Vision Boards.

My favorite part of making vision boards is that instead of writing my goals and hopes for the year in bullet points on my phone or a notebook, I can describe them through pictures. Pictures do the job that not even a thousand words can do, so why write down your dreams in words, when you can add a picture to that dream, and work towards it?

I started off this year by making a vision board for how I envision my 2025 to look like. I manifested being able to look at it in December and see myself accomplishing everything I had planned for in the beginning of the year. If you didn’t get to do one in January, Valentine’s Day is not late to make your own vision board.

When I sat down to make my vision board, I started off by making a quick bullet-point list with all my goals, hopes, and dreams. Writing them down helped me organize my thoughts, and to make sure I didn’t forget anything. Once I had them all written down, now came my favorite part; scrolling through Pinterest to find the perfect picture for my vision board. When I was looking for the pictures, I had an idea for the aesthetic I was going for: a minimalist yet girly vibe. Print out your pictures, cut them up, and put them together to make the perfect vision board.

Whenever you make your vision board, you must put it in a place where you can see it every day, so you know what you are working for. Whether it be your wallpaper, or next to your desk.

A fun activity that you could have this Valentine's, whether it be with your boyfriend/girlfriend or even your friends, spend a relaxing evening with your favorite snacks and making your vision boards. This Valentine's makes it into a night that prioritizes your future, and health. Put on some music, bring out your favorite food, and have a memorable night with your friends.