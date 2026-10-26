Major Plot Twist 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cozying up with a good book in October is a perfect fall feeling that just hits differently. Maybe you have a Pumpkin-Spiced latte in one hand and are draped in a fluffy blanket as the leaves outside your window slowly change color and float to the ground.

This is the perfect time to pull out those comfy slippers, grab a warm beverage, and select the ideal book.

Fun fact about me: I like to think I have a “book-ish superpower”. I feel like I can foresee your future favorite book based on your college major. Whether you’re a romance girl or a fantasy princess, I think I can predict what you’re craving as the chilly seasons approach. Let’s see and put it to the test.

Business Majors

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Book friends who enjoy legal studies, real estate, accounting, and financial planning; I sense your future obsession. You will love this romance novel focused on mysterious inheritance. If you enjoy solving a puzzle with a YA vibe, The Inheritance Games is a perfect pairing.

When billionaire Tobias Hawthorne dies, he cuts his own family out of his will and leaves it all to 17-year-old Avery, who has no idea why she was chosen. There is one catch: Avery must reside in the Hawthorne House for one year.

Pulled into a love triangle with the Hawthorne brothers, she proceeds to uncover their family mysteries in this page turner. And the good news, this is the first book in a series, so you don’t have to be disappointed when you get to the last chapter.

Math Majors

The Circle by Dave Eggers

This one is for our girls who enjoy statistics, accounting, and a side of number crunching. Perfect for a cool fall night, The Circle is for those who cross out romantic side plots and fluffy dramas for dystopian sci-fi.

The book follows Mae, an employee for a powerful internet company called “The Circle.” As Mae falls further and further into the company’s idea of total transparency, her life becomes an open book with unfortunate consequences.

The Circle makes the reader think about the ethics behind tech companies and corporate disclosure while placing a strong female character at the helm. I just know you won’t be able to put this one down.

Science Majors

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

Who says romance can’t take place in a setting such as the College of Science and Technology? The Love Hypothesis is a guilty pleasure for anyone who knows their way around a science lab.

Olive is a doctoral candidate who creates a fake-dating arrangement with Adam Carlsen, a no-nonsense biology research professor. Fans of the romance genre know what typically happens in fake dating scenarios; this book definitely does not disappoint.

If you are short on time, the Prime Video version of this book just dropped, and it is worthy of a girl’s movie night.

English Majors

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

In my opinion, nothing screams hot cocoa and hoodies more than a cozy romance about a big city girl/literary agent escaping to a small Southern vacation town with her pregnant sister where she repeatedly bumps into her publishing nemesis who happens to also be staying there.

This enemies-to-lovers book may be predictable, but the plot never gets old. And I believe our English and Creative Writing majors will enjoy the literary banter between the two main characters.

In fact, it may even lead to a nostalgic re-reading of other classic novels sharing this trope (dust off Pride and Prejudice, North and South, and Jane Eyre).

Media & Communication and Film Majors

Better than the Movies by Lynn Painter

This book has fall season back-to-school vibes as high school senior, Liz Buxbaum, views life through the lens of classic romcoms. When her childhood crush returns to her hometown, she decides to be the director of her own cinematic romance with the help of her annoying neighbor Wes.

Through many hilarious twists and turns, this book is sweet as Halloween candy and best paired with some romcom movie nights (cue up kettle corn and Notting Hill).

Conclusion

Fall is all about slowing down, setting the clocks back, and enjoying the cooler weather with that perfect book. Although Goodreads offers suggestions, the perfect book is ultimately one that meets you where you are. And as your resident book witch, I promise you will absolutely love these books.