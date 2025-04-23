‘Long Bright River’ & Philadelphia’s Opioid Crisis 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The newest thriller show that takes place in Philadelphia is titled Long Bright River, and it’s out now. If you want to know more about what the show is about, the amazing actors that star in it, and the important issues it covers, then look no further—I’ve got you covered.

Plot & Actors

Long Bright River, based on a book of the same name by author Liz Moore, has now been adapted to the screen. This is especially exciting for Temple students, as Moore is the Associate Professor and Director of the MFA Program in Creative Writing for Temple’s College of Liberal Arts.

The show follows Mickey Fitzpatrick, a cop and single mother working in the Kensington area of North Philadelphia. Mickey is on the lookout for her estranged younger sister Kacey, who happens to struggle with an opioid addiction. As she searches for her sister, a string of murders starts to happen in the area.

The murders seem to be targeting women in a Kensington-like area who also struggle with opioid addiction. As these crimes increase, Mickey worries more and more for her sister. She goes down a rabbit hole to figure out who is responsible for these crimes while continuing to desperately search for Kacey.

Now let’s talk about the incredible actors and actresses who bring the characters and book to life. Our main character, Mickey, is played by the talented and extremely well-known Amanda Seyfried. Mickey’s sister, Kacey, is played by actress Ashleigh Cummings, who gives a compelling performance of a woman struggling with addiction. Nicholas Pinnock plays Truman Dawes, Mickey’s former partner who ends up teaming up with her to try and solve the string of murders happening.

Kensington & The Opioid Crisis

Kensington is an area in the city of Philadelphia where many individuals in the community live, go to school, and work. During their daily routine, it is more than likely they will see people who struggle with addiction in the streets of the neighborhood. People who were children with big hopes and dreams are now confined to their addictions here. It seems all-too-often that citizens who walk or drive down the streets of Kensington look down upon these people, judging them for the way their lives ended up.

Long Bright River brings awareness to the issue at hand while underlining empathy in relation to these people. The series showcases that these people are just like us but happened to get a little lost on their path. It’s about highlighting their struggles and how society views them. It’s about showing empathy to people who are different than you and being compassionate to them and their situation.

The Connection To Women

This show also endeavors to bring attention to the women in these situations who might be overlooked and taken advantage of because society choses to ignore them. One of my favorite quotes from the show is, “These women are good people. The men, they’re a different story.” This quote, to me, shows another important message that the show stresses: that there needs to be attention brought to the people who are in the Kensington area, especially the women. Do we ever think about what they are going through and how that may be exacerbated by gender? What might be happening to them that no one ever thinks about? The show let’s us know that it’s time we consider that.

Conclusion

Long Bright River is a show that will have you hooked on its thrilling atmosphere and make you feel connected to its characters. It’s about compassion, love, family, and addiction. If you want to educate yourself on the struggles of people who deal with addiction and learn more about Philadelphia, it’s a show I highly recommend.