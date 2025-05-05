Let’s Talk Lyn Lapid’s ‘BUZZKILL’ 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure we’ve all heard popular hit songs go viral on TikTok and have seen many artists get their rise due to the platform — one of them being the amazing Lyn Lapid. I got the opportunity to attend a Lyn Lapid press conference, where I got to learn all about the singer and her new album.

First let’s talk a little about who Lapid is. Lyn Lapid was born on Oct. 24, 2002, in Baltimore, MD. She has had many hit songs go viral on the TikTok platform, such as “Producer Man” and “In My Mind.” The singer-songwriter is gaining recognition with her new album and world tour. The new album that she is releasing is called BUZZKILL, and it speaks on important themes, such as loneliness, belonging, friendships, and self-acceptance.

The question that I decided to ask Lapid at the press conference was based on the themes of the albums, which I thought were very touching. My question was: “We know that your new album BUZZKILL will delve into themes of loneliness, belonging, self-acceptance, and friendships. Has there been a song that has been most healing for you to write?”

Before answering my question, I was able to find out a little fun fact about Lapid that she shared with me. It turns out Lapid and I both share the same first name, just spelled differently (with hers spelled “Katelyn” and mine being “Caitlin”), which I thought was pretty cool.

When Lapid answered my question, her response was deep and profound. Her answer was something that we can all relate to as young people navigating the world and friendships. She tells Her Campus how there was one song in particular that was most healing, due to it feeling like a diary entry for her. This song is called “Floater Friend.” She described the song as being how she felt living in a new city and how it brought her back to her high school days. She mentioned how it was reminiscent of how she would “morph her personality and herself to fit certain friend groups.” She stated how it was like “doing that again but this time in a new city in [her] 20s,” which brought her back to those high school days.

She also answered other questions where you could tell how passionate she is about her craft. One audience member asked about the significance of the color red in her album, to which she responded by describing how she associated red with being unapologetically yourself, which she thought represented the album perfectly.

Another audience member noticed that the first song of the album was called “BUZZKILL,” which is the title of the album itself, and wanted to know the meaning behind it. Lapid stated that “living in a new city by myself, being around everything that was unfamiliar for a really long time, I felt like everywhere I went I felt like a buzzkill and felt like I brought the mood down.” She mentioned that, with the song, she wanted to take it in a comedic way and make light of it and how she felt. She didn’t like going to certain places but wanted to be around people, which I think we can all relate to at times.

Lapid’s new album BUZZKILL touches on themes that, as young adults, we have all experienced or will experience at some point in our lives. She is sweet and passionate, and you can definitely hear this in her work. By the time this article is released, the album should be out, so I definitely recommend checking it out if you’re on the lookout for your new favorite artist!