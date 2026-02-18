Layering Hacks That Don’t Add Bulk (But Add Warmth) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Choosing winter clothes can be hard; either you put on layers that are not very flattering, or you stay cold just so you can look fashionable. But it is not necessary to wear heavy coats or five sweaters at the same time just so you can stay warm. If you have the right layering techniques, you can still stay warm while looking good.

Dressing for winter always felt like a struggle for me. I either wore too many layers and felt bulky, or I froze just to make an outfit look cute. For a while, I thought that was just how winter fashion worked. After experimenting with my style, I realized it wasn’t about wearing more clothes; it was about layering smarter. Once I learned this, getting dressed in winter became much easier, and I didn’t have to choose between staying warm and looking good anymore

Here is a simple guide to layering easier this winter without sacrificing style.

Thermal Clothing

The base layer is the most important part of your look. Choose thermal long sleeves and pants instead of bulky sweaters because they keep you warmer without the extra bulk. These are lightweight, which allows you to put on many layers without adding too much to your entire outfit. Wool, cotton, and heat-resistant clothing can be used when choosing base layer materials. Your clothes will fit properly, and you can wear base layers underneath your everyday outfits. Neutral colors like black, beige, and white are great choices for simple clothing combinations.

2. Layer Smarter, Not Thicker

Another way to improve your layering is to avoid wearing multiple thick layers at the same time. Instead, opt for thin layers that add extra warmth. A fitted turtleneck sweater under a vest or a cardigan helps keep you warm. Wearing a button-down shirt can be another option. You can wear a button-down shirt with either a knit cardigan or a blazer; first you will stop cold air from entering through the collar of the shirt and second, your outfit will look more formal. Through strategic layering, a complete system will keep you warm while staying fashionable.

3. Using Accessories

One of the easiest ways to stay warm without affecting the fit of your clothes is through accessories. Things like tights, hats, gloves, and scarves all help keep exposed areas of your body warm; parts of your body left open warm. Wool scarves are some of my personal favorites, and I typically like to get mine from ASOS or UNIQLO. I believe both these brands have better quality winter clothing that you can use for a long time and always keep you warm.

4. Focus on Fitted Clothes

Oversized does not always mean warmer. Clothes that are too big can let cold air in, while well-fitted clothes can trap heat more effectively. This does not mean you always have to wear skin-tight clothing; it just means being intentional with your layering. Coats, structured blazers, and knits help you stay fashionable while keeping you cozy. Knowing your true body shape can help you select clothing accordingly.

Layering for the winter season shouldn’t be complicated, and you don’t have to overpay just to stay warm. Selecting the right base layers/fabrics/accessories will help you stay warm without adding unnecessary bulk. The most important thing is to work with different parts of your clothing to add as much warmth as you can. In the end, you will be able to stay warm and look great at the same time.