Latin Artists That You Should Be Streaming This Hispanic Heritage Month 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So many Latin artists have been blowing up in the past few years, especially this year, with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance, Young Miko’s upcoming tour, Karol G’s current successful tour, and the constant popularity of artists like Peso Pluma and Kali Uchis on TikTok, along with Latin artists who put out amazing collaborations with famous English-speaking artists.

But it’s also important to bring attention to artists that, while popular in Latin America, most people from the U.S. probably haven’t heard of.

I think just about everyone knows Bad Bunny by now. With his first hit, “Diles,” uploaded on SoundCloud when the Puerto Rican rapper was still bagging groceries, Bad Bunny was launched into stardom collaborating with prominent mainland-US artists like Cardi B and Drake. His 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, reached global acclaim, and in my opinion, really is what brought him to the English-speaking demographic’s eye.

His most recent album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which made history as the first fully Spanish album to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammys, solidified him as not just one of the most important artists for Latin America, but for the world.

2. Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis is another equally talented and popular Latin music artist in the states. Kali Uchis is a Colombian-American, and like Bad Bunny, started small. Uchis was seventeen, living in her car, and still trying to make music.

Her passion-project mixtape Drunken Babble caught the attention of many American artists like Tyler, the Creator and Diplo, both of whom she has featured on songs for. Her first EP Por Vida has multiple songs produced by them, which helped launch her into global stardom.

Songs on later albums like “telepatía” and “Moonlight” were both massive on social media and proved her cross-cultural influence. Her mixing of English and Spanish in many of her songs also helps non-Spanish speakers understand the songs’ meanings and shows how she blends cultures in her music.

3. Young Miko

Young Miko is a new artist who’s already left a big mark on music culture. Originally a soccer player who played for the Puerto Rican national team, her leg injury took away that career, and she began using music as an outlet.

Her first major hit, “Riri,” off her first EP Trap Kitty charted on Latin Billboard in 2022, and her single “Lisa” made it to Spotify’s Top 200, bringing her international fame.

For a queer and Puerto Rican artist whose music reflects her love life and her heritage, it’s especially amazing to see her success through her recent GAP collab featuring her own merch, and her promotions for Pokémon.

She’s also collaborated on massive hits with popular artists like Bad Bunny and Feid, in the songs “FINA” and “Classy 101.” Her inventive and overall fun music cemented her as a staple for many trap fans and queer listeners.

4. Karol G

Karol G is another artist who, in my opinion, has been shaping the Latin music scene. While she was someone I always knew about, she only really became a well-known name in the states recently.

Her father was a working musician who heavily influenced her early interest in performing by taking her to sing with his band. In 2005, at age 14, she appeared on the Colombian children’s reality talent show Factor XS (an adaptation of The X Factor), which gave her major stage experience.

Her song “Ahora Me Llama,” a collaboration with Bad Bunny, was the breakout hit from her debut album Unstoppable, landing her on the top ten of Latin Billboard. Her major hit, “PROVENZA,” received major Latin Grammy nominations, topped multiple Billboard charts, and surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

In my opinion, her vibrant blend of pop, reggaeton, and trap makes her one of the catchiest artists right now.

While it’s beautiful to see so many successful Latin musicians make it so big, it’s important to remember that they were once small artists too. During Hispanic Heritage month, we should also uplift the Latin artists still reaching for fame. So, here’s some small artists that deserve some support and some new fans.

5. Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte is a Chilean-Mexican singer-songwriter who’s known for her powerful ballads about love, breakups, social justice, and her own heritage. For me, she’s one of those artists that’s so versatile that anyone could find something they enjoy from her. My personal favorite, and her most popular, is “Tu Falta De Querer,” which is about an abrupt and devasting breakup.

Recently, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mon Laferte was on NPR’s Tiny Desk, an internet show where artists perform stripped down, acoustic versions of their songs from behind an office desk. I think that performance is an amazing representation of how beautiful her vocals are and how talented she is.

6. Junior Zamora

Junior Zamora is a Colombian R&B artist who I think is really changing the game. In his songs, he writes about the Black experience universally, but also what it’s like being Afro-Latino.

In an interview, he described his music by stating, “[When I sing], I engage with stories about our hair, our lips, our skin. Of proper behavior, of how we look, and how we’re supposed to look. [Self-conscious] thoughts are universal Black experiences whether you’re in Colombia, the United States, or Ethiopia.”

My personal favorite of his is “Cafecito,” which feels like a soul-heavy R&B track about the unresolved issues of a relationship and the nostalgia people feel for that disfunction. Junior Zamora is another artist who I feel like has one of the best voices right now and is severely underrated.

7. DARUMAS

DARUMAS is honestly one of my new favorite artists right now. They’re a multicultural all-woman pop band, consisting of Argentine bassist Aldana Aguirre, Cuban American singer-guitarist Ceci León, and Haitian singer Vedala Vilmond. In 2024, they were nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys.

They are known for their blend of funk, pop, and a bit of R&B. When I listen to their music, it feels like all their unique cultures become blended in a beautiful way. My personal favorite is “Aprendiz,” which is a bit of a slower track that I find very beautiful. The mix of cultures, sounds, and genres makes DARUMAS a really special group.

8. RaiNao

RaiNao is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter from San Juan, Puerto Rico and her music incorporates elements of reggaeton, jazz, R&B, and alternative pop. Most of her songs are about queer romance, sexual exploration, and her Caribbean roots.

For me, her music feels very free and liberating. She is able to bring you into her feelings and put you in her shoes impressively easily. One of my favorites is “FAVORiTE,” where she collaborates with PJ Sin Suela. The music video is especially amazing, celebrating Puerto Rico and the figures that built the nation, and celebrates female empowerment and liberation.

Conclusion

Music is one of the most beautiful things that unites people. Even if you don’t know a word of Spanish, these artists can find a way to move you in ways you’d never expect. In times like these, where there’s so much division around race and ethnicity, especially Latinos in America, it’s important to have reminders like these that we’re all human; we all make art, and we all have a love for music.