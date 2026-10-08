Latin and Hispanic Fashion Designers You Should Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion is not all about dressing up and wearing a nice outfit; it tells us a story about who we are, what we like and where we come from. In the fashion industry a lot of Hispanic and Latino designers are combining their backgrounds and cultures into their designs to come up with unique and vibrant clothing. Latino and Hispanic fashion has so much to offer, it can be colorful, classic, minimalist, daring, or totally unconventional.

Here are five designers who deserve recognition this Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month.

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera is one of the most well-known names in fashion. She was born in Caracas, Venezuela, she moved to New York in 1981 and started her fashion company after that. Her designs are known for their clean shapes, beautiful details, and classic style.

One of her most famous looks is the white button-down shirt. Herrera has made the simple shirt more creative by giving it an elegant look. Her clothes tend to show that you do not need a lot to make a bold statement. Her style is always polished and elegant.

Johanna Ortiz

Johanna Ortiz, born in Cali, Colombia, infuses her designs with the vibrant essence of her homeland. Her fashion is known for their lively colors and playful prints; her collections are women of different body types that fit their shapes perfectly. She draws inspiration from the stunning landscapes of Latin America and the strong women in her life.

Ortiz’s impact goes beyond fashion. She collaborates with Indigenous communities and local artisans, and her company runs the Escuela Johanna Ortiz, teaching sewing skills to people who are looking for better job opportunities. Her work shows that fashion can be both stunning and meaningful.

Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst was born in Uruguay and grew up on her family’s ranch. Her childhood plays a big role in how she sees fashion. She grew up around horses; sheep, and cattle taught her to value things that are made well and built to last.

Hearst started her own company in 2015. Her designs focus on quality, beauty, and making clothes that last for years instead of following every new trend. She makes sure the materials and clothing are ethical and sustainable, so where materials come from and who makes them are very important to her.

Her work shows how luxury does not have to mean having more; we should focus more on the quality of our clothing and where they come from.

Raul Lopez

Raul Lopez is a Brooklyn-born Dominican American designer who created the brand Luar. Lopez combines his New York life and Dominican background into his work. He started designing at a young age and later co-founded the streetwear brand Hood By Air before creating Luar.

Luar stands out because it mixes street style with elegance. Lopez has also used his Dominican and Latin background as a major part of his designs. His Fall 2023 collection, “Calle Pero Elegante,” which means “Street But Elegant,” was inspired by women in his neighborhood and the clothes passed down through his family.

His work feels personal because it takes things from everyday life and turns them into high fashion.

Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria is a Mexican American designer from California. He grew up in Huron, California, in a community of immigrant farm workers. His Mexican American background and the people around him are one of his biggest inspirations.

Chavarria’s designs tend to have strong shapes, large silhouettes, and a powerful feeling. He uses fashion to talk about identity, community, and everyday life. His work also celebrates people who are not given enough recognition in fashion.

What makes his work special is how personal it feels. He does not hide where he comes from and makes his culture and community part of the story.

Latin American and Hispanic fashion is full of color, creativity, culture, and stories. These designers show how fashion can be a way to celebrate where you come from while also creating something new. Their work is proof that your background can be one of the most beautiful parts of your style.