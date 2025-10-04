Knowledge Is Power: Navigating The Red Zone 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: This story mentions rape and sexual assault.

OK, let’s talk about something that isn’t in any college orientation brochures: the “Red Zone.” Sounds dramatic, right? But it’s a real thing. According to the Journal of American College Health, the Red Zone refers to the period from the start of the fall semester through Thanksgiving break, when students, especially freshmen, are at higher risk of sexual assault. As intimidating as that sounds, it doesn’t mean that students have to live in fear. It means staying informed, prepared, and ready to look out for one another.

Why the Red Zone Matters

Unfortunately, sexual assault on college campuses is alarmingly prevalent, creating a serious threat to student safety. According to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), “13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation (among all graduate and undergraduate students).” The early months of the semester are a particularly vulnerable time. Students are adjusting to a new environment, finding friends, navigating new social settings, and figuring out campus life, often away from home for the first time. It’s normal to feel extra eager to have new experiences when settling in, excited to fit in and make the most of your college experience. Unfortunately, though, during this period, social events, parties, and gatherings can increase exposure to risky situations, especially when alcohol or peer pressure is involved.

Reading this so far must feel scary. Trust me, I’ve felt my fair share of worry about the Red Zone throughout my time in college. I clearly remember the first time I learned about the Red Zone, and how anxious it made me. However, something that has always helped me stay calm and feel safe was the realization that awareness is key when it comes to situations like this. A lack of understanding about available support and resources can make these first months feel really overwhelming. But staying alert, being aware of resources, and taking proactive safety measures for yourself and your friends can significantly reduce vulnerability and make navigating campus life something that can be done safely and with confidence.

Safety Tips

One of the easiest ways to stay safe is to stick with friends. Going to social events as a group helps everyone watch out for one another. Set up a buddy system so it’s easier to notice if someone feels uncomfortable or is in a risky situation. Try to stay together at all times and have access to each other’s locations as well. It’s also beneficial to create a signal with friends in the form of either a code word or a gesture that can be used in situations that feel unsafe and in which the group needs to leave immediately. This can be a discreet way to communicate that someone needs help without drawing attention.

Trusting your instincts is another essential safety tool. If a situation feels off, it probably is—you’re not overthinking it. Don’t hesitate to remove yourself or say no at the first red flag, even if it feels awkward. A good rule of thumb is also to avoid accepting anything, food or beverage, from anyone you don’t trust.

Planning your return before going out is a strong practical step as well. Always know how you’ll get home safely, whether that’s walking with friends, using Temple resources like The Flight and walking escorts, or arranging a ride in advance. Being proactive in thinking about how you’re staying safe to and from your destination is always reassuring.

Most importantly, and my favorite safety advice: bystander intervention. Bystander intervention can make a huge difference. If you see a friend or anyone in a situation that seems unsafe or where they look uncomfortable, speak up, check in, or help them remove themselves from that situation, even if you don’t know them. Supporting one another and knowing how to safely intervene can be extremely effective in preventing harm, ultimately creating a stronger, safer campus community.

Knowing about the Red Zone while navigating college can feel intimidating, but knowledge and awareness are some of the strongest tools. Looking out for yourself and your peers, trusting your instincts, and seeking on and off-campus resources can make a real difference. It’s important to remember that staying informed and supporting one another helps create a safer, stronger, and more connected campus for everyone. You’re never alone.

Campus Resources

Tuttleman Counseling Services: Offers confidential counseling to students who have experienced any form of sexual violence. Call 215-204-7276 or check the website for walk-in hours.

Callisto Vault: Uses encrypted technology to match survivors of the same perpetrator in a trauma-informed manner. Anyone with a Temple.edu email can create an account.

Philadelphia Sexual Assault Response Center (PSARC), 300 East Hunting Park Avenue, 215-425-1625

SAASA (Student Activists Against Sexual Assault): Works to end sexual violence by supporting survivors on campus and educating students on both the prevalence and prevention of sexual violence. SAASA engages in awareness campaigns, initiates supportive services, and advocates for victim rights and protection across Temple’s campus.

Quick Hotlines/Contacts

Reporting Sexual Violence

Title IX and ADA Coordinator: Megan Patrick, Megan.Patrick@temple.edu – 1-215-204-3283