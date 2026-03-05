This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles is officially back! After taking a very long break since releasing Harry’s House in 2022 he is back. On Jan. 15, he officially announced his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally to release on March 6. Not long after that, the first single of the album “Aperture” came out, and then he announced the Together, Together tour. Fans were—are—ecstatic. It felt like rain after a drought, and as a fan myself I am here to tell you everything we know so far.

The last time Styles dropped an album was in May 2022. It was Harry’s House with songs like “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking”. Since then, many years have passed and a lot has happened. Personally, I got my driver’s license, graduated high school, and started college all with HS1, Fine Line, and Harry’s House being the background music of it all. Fans knew that eventually he would come back, and we were right. I remember the album announcement so vividly, I was in class and my phone started blowing up and suddenly, I had to contain all this excitement.

Not too long after the announcement of the album and the single, was the tour announcement and dates. Seven cities and a thirty-night residency at Madison Square Garden. I was ecstatic- immediately started texting my friends, making plans, and signing up for presale. I have been to many concerts so I’m not new to Ticketmaster presales. At the end of the day, my friend walked out of that presale with two tickets for The Garden on Oct. 16. I am bouncing off the walls at the thought of being in the same room as Harry Styles. One of the main questions about the tour is will the feather boas be back? Personally, I will be wearing one that has some tinsel, to fit the disco vibe.

The song “Aperture” is not like any of his other albums or songs, it has a completely new vibe and it’s making fans think, what is this album going to sound like? There are some predictions that it will be somewhat like “Kiwi”, “Only Angel”, and “Women” all from HS1. Those songs specifically have a very upbeat acid-rock feel. Personally, I really like those songs—that gets me excited—HS1 is my favorite album by him.

HSHQ released the track list for the album. 12 songs, with names like “American Girls” and “Taste Back” — I pre-claimed “Taste Back” so I am very excited to see what it sounds like. There have been a few listening parties and people have said that track number 11, “Paint by Numbers” is the saddest song on the album, but also the saddest song that he has ever written, worse than “Matilda” and “Fine Line”, which makes me a little nervous. Track 10 is called “Dance No More” which I think is going to include the album name in the lyrics, but I also feel like it will sound a bit like “Treat People With Kindness” from Fine Line. This entire album reminds me a lot of the boot-scoot and the vibes of Love on Tour.

Overall, I am over the moon about this album and this tour. One Direction has been my favorite band since I was a kid, and all the boys’ music has defined how I have grown up. I have all the CDs and merch, and I have gone to Liam Paynes online concerts and both of Louis Tomlinson’s tours. This music has made me who I am and being able to grow up with these artists means so much to me.