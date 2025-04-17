Keeping Up or Tuning Out: The Fall of Kardashian Reality TV

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For almost 20 years now, the Kardashian family has been taking over everything from our television screens with their reality television shows to social media posts and brand deals. From their own cookies at Crumbl to famous shape wear, vitamins, and makeup products, it seems like it’s almost impossible to escape these sisters nowadays, no matter how hard you try.

The family’s famous show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiered back in 2007, capturing the attention of major audiences. During the show’s peak, it averaged more than two million viewers an episode, establishing the Kardashians as a household name. It seemed like everybody wanted to look into the lives of this famous family, especially after the controversy that followed Kim Kardashian’s famous sex tape with Ray J.

In my opinion, the earlier seasons seemed so authentic, funny, and family-oriented. They even offered some pretty iconic moments, from Kim losing her diamond earring in the ocean, to Khloe going to jail, to Kourtney pulling her first baby out herself during labor.

In 2021, KUWTK ended because the family felt it was finally time to close the reality TV door and begin to focus on their lives in a more private way. When the show first ended, I was sad because this show was something my mom and I both enjoyed watching together. However, I knew it was time for the show to come to an end because it started to become stale and lose the spark it once had. The show had gone from something that felt natural and funny to overly produced and forced.

I also question if the show really ended because the family was tired of it, or if the views were just low. In their final season of KUWTK, viewership decreased significantly, with the show not even able to attract more than a million viewers.

But despite the family ending their show on E!, they turned around and signed a contract with Hulu for a new reality show following the family called The Kardashians.

Even though I told myself I was ready for the show to be over, I still found myself tuning into their new Hulu show. The show is now in its sixth season, and I honestly feel like it has run its course. I could barely even watch the newest season without falling asleep.

To me, it just seems like most of the sisters don’t even want to film anymore. The show is mainly about Kim’s and Khloe’s lives, with a splash of the other sisters popping up every once in a while. Each season is basically a promo for the sisters’ brands, with some bland conversations that aren’t that intriguing.

In recent seasons, it also seems like the Kardashians are trying to pull out all the tricks to keep viewers engaged. Like recently, they brought Lamar Odom, Khloe’s ex-husband, on the show to talk about their past. This was after the couple hadn’t seen each other for nine years, following their nasty divorce. And in my opinion, this makes the interaction seem forced for viewers.

So, many fans took to social media to express their opinions of the show, calling it “boring” and saying how the show gave “nothing.” I have to say that I agree with these fans; the show has definitely run its course, and there’s no shame in that. The show did offer some good moments and great laughs, but I think it’s time it came to an end. And although the show needs to be over, I doubt the Kardashian family will be leaving the spotlight anytime soon.