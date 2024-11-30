Kamala Harris’ Inspiring Message: Finding Hope After the 2024 Election 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Waking up on Wednesday, Nov. 6 was a sad day for all Kamala supporters at Temple University. Some of us awoke to messages from friends explaining the news, while others had to find out firsthand who won the presidential election of 2024.

In every class I attended, the professors had us share our feelings about the election and mentioned some counseling resources if we were struggling with the results. Not long after Kamala Harris knew about the results, she gave a heartwarming speech, reassuring her supporters that they would be okay.

Harris opened her speech by explaining how she was grateful for the trust that her supporters have given her. She explained that even though the outcome was not what they wanted, the fight must continue.

“Let me say my heart is full today. My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” Harris said. “The outcome of this election was not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Kamala then stated how she was proud of all the work done in her election campaign. The campaign lasted around 107 days intending to build community and building coalitions, bringing people, with different backgrounds, together. She also explains how much they accomplished with the knowledge and beliefs she and her supporters share.

Kamala also showed her acceptance of the election results by saying, “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” she said. “That principle as much as any other distinguishes democracy from monarchy and tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it.”

Harris continued her speech by emphasizing the importance of loyalty—not to a president or party, but to the Constitution and the values it represents. She highlighted that their dedication was rooted in principles of democracy and justice, saying the nation must remain committed to its conscience and higher ideals.

Despite the loss, Harris urged her supporters not to give up. She reminded them that the fight was far from over. “Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win.” She passionately expressed her allegiance to the Constitution, her conscience, and her belief in justice, reaffirming her commitment to the causes that drove her campaign.

Ending on a hopeful note, she encouraged everyone to persevere. “Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, mobilize, and stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together.”

Kamala Harris’ speech left a powerful message for her supporters, easing the despair the outcome of the election has left with not only Kamala Harris supporters from Temple University but also from Philadelphia.