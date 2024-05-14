It’s That Time of the Year: The Ultimate Graduation Dress Guide   

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the infamous Meek Mill once said, “I graduated, call me Big Fish.” We are almost at the end of the spring semester, which as a senior is bittersweet but brings a whole line of stress like figuring out what to wear. Finding the perfect dress is almost as stressful as graduating alone. But no worries, ladies! As the infamous pomp and circumstance tune is almost here, here are 5 outfits that are different styles, prices, and hopefully the one for you.

The Floral Fantasy: Square Neckline Flowery Dress

Channel romantic vibes with a square neckline flowery dress. A great example of this is Babyboo’s Sofia Mini dress in white, as it presents the perfect mix of trendy with a girly feel. This elegant option features a flattering neckline that frames the collarbones beautifully, while the floral print adds a touch of whimsy and charm. Pair it with dainty jewelry and strappy sandals for a look that’s both feminine and sophisticated.

The Elegant Wrap Dress: Sophisticated Simplicity

Effortlessly chic and endlessly versatile, and a great modest option. A great example is Oh Polly’s Navi Modal Lace-Trim Midaxi Dress. With the front lace trimming, fishtail skirt, and opened back, this dress alludes to a combination of classy and chic. The wrap dress is a wardrobe staple for any fashion-forward graduate. Choose a flattering midi or maxi length in a vibrant color or timeless print for a look that exudes elegance.

Not everyone wants a dress and that’s ok! Here are some other stylish options:

The Chic Suit: Tailored Sophistication

If you’re not a dress type of girl that’s ok. Make a bold statement with a chic and tailored suit for your graduation day. Opt for a well-fitted blazer and trousers in a classic color like black, navy, white, or charcoal gray for a sophisticated look. A great place for fitted suits is Express. Pair it with a crisp white shirt or a stylish blouse and accessorize it with statement jewelry and sleek heels for a polished and professional ensemble that exudes confidence and style.

The Timeless Classic: Little Black Dress (LBD)

Last but not least, A timeless choice that never goes out of style, the LBD is perfect for graduation ceremonies. Once again Oh Polly has such great options with different necklines. Opt for a tailored silhouette with a chic neckline or subtle embellishments for a sophisticated touch.

The Sleek Jumpsuit: Effortless Elegance

Step out in style with a sleek jumpsuit that combines sophistication with comfort. Choose a tailored jumpsuit in a flattering silhouette, such as a wide-leg or tapered design, in a chic solid color or a trendy pattern. A great option is this chic one from Lulus. It offers a modern twist on traditional graduation attire, providing effortless elegance as you walk across the stage to receive your diploma. Pair it with statement earrings and strappy heels for a look that’s both polished and fashion-forward.

Whether you opt for timeless classics, bold statements, or trendy alternatives, your graduation dress should reflect your unique style and personality. Choose a dress that makes you feel confident and fabulous as you celebrate your achievement. A big Congratulations, from one “big fish “to another.