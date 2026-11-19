This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

(Content warning: This story mentions rape and sexual assault.)

In 2014, entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes sat idly against the Theranos lobby wall with the quote “Do or Do Not. There Is No Try.” plastered across it.

Theranos, Inc. was a private health care company that claimed to run medical tests with “one tiny drop” of a patient’s blood. The Cleveland Clinic, Safeway, and former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz invested in the business. Theranos’s machines offered in-store tests at more than 40 Walgreens locations.

Holmes was unstoppable in her black turtleneck and messy blonde updo. In 2015, the Stanford dropout made Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list, and Forbes declared her the youngest self-made female billionaire.

However, in June 2018, prosecutors indicted Holmes and her ex-partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, on two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. On Jan. 3, 2023, Holmes was convicted of seven counts: defrauding investors (four), wire fraud (three), and conspiracy to commit wire fraud (one).

According to The New York Times, Holmes was acquitted on four of eight charges after a hung jury. The U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes to 11 ¼ years in prison and Balwani to 12 years and 11 months.

Before Holmes reported to prison on May 30, 2023, she and her boyfriend, Billy Evans, were desperate to rebrand her image. The couple emailed podcasts like Armchair Expert and participated in a feature for The New York Times. But they still felt unheard.

So, what’s left to do but a documentary? Wired reports Evans pitched to A24, and months later actor Nathan Fielder called the film company and said: “Well, could I meet her?” A24 then handed Fielder and Lance Oppenheimer complete control, saying they “could just kill it [the film] at any time.”

34 days before Holmes was incarcerated, Fielder moved into the couple’s home and filmed 16-hour days. The first half of the documentary features investigative conversations, family moments, and tearful pleas. At one point, Fielder, Holmes, and Evans watch The Dropout—a Hulu limited series based on Holmes—together before Evans slams the computer to comfort Holmes. The scenes are hilarious, yet straight out of a horror film. Holmes appears naive and doesn’t believe she committed any crimes.

For example, in the teaser trailer, Holmes and Fielder sit centimeters apart as she exclaims, “I don’t have anything to deceive you on. Of course, I’m not deceiving you. I’m engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that,” Holmes said. Holmes barely blinks and seems robot-like. Almost like a fragile infant. Incapable of understanding human ethics.

Evans described my interpretation in a 2022 letter to Judge Davila: “I was captivated by her childish wonder and authenticity…She listened more intently than anyone I had ever met,” Evans said to People. The Theranos founder even claimed she had never lied, not even a “white lie or two.” When Fielder asked Holmes about Theranos’s technology, she claimed the machines “can” run any test, meaning the device could produce results. He then rebutted, insisting that people hear “can” as “can, right now.” Holmes didn’t understand the difference.

Later, Fielder shows Holmes and Evans the comedy routine ‘Who’s on First?’ Holmes says she finds the skit funny, but she doesn’t understand that the miscommunication between Abbott and Costello is what makes the clip comical. On Nov. 2, Evans did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on X, and when @crogers_htown asked about the clip, he replied, “told Liz about it [‘Who’s on First?’] on Sunday and she still didn’t get it.”

After the documentary shows the clip, Evans exclaims that Holmes’ “brain works differently.” That’s why she struggles to articulate her thoughts.

However, this is precisely where Holmes’ own phrasing undermines that defense. Much like when Fielder questioned Holmes about the devices, she assumed people knew the technology was experimental. Yet, Holmes failed to grasp the implications of delivering medical data to patients, even if she rationalized the tests as trial runs.

To put this disconnect in perspective, consider the Wall Street Journal exposé detailing how a Theranos device gave an Arizona woman six “abnormally high” test results: calcium, total protein, alkaline phosphatase, alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, and glucose.

Notably, Wall Street Journal states that the patient’s calcium reading registered at 11.8. The normal level is 10.6. Just two days later, a local hospital retested her calcium levels at a normal 9.2. As the Mayo Clinic writes, “too much calcium in the blood can weaken bones and create kidney stones. It can also affect the heart and brain.” This condition is known as hypercalcemia.

Driving home from my local AMC three weeks ago, I felt empathy for Holmes. I explained to my mother that while she undoubtedly scammed people, I didn’t believe Holmes understood the human implications of her company’s actions. When Theranos tested patients on its machine, I assumed the CEO failed to understand that people would attach emotions to those medical results.

Holmes may have assumed trial participants understood the technology limitations, yet she failed to grasp the ramifications of delivering inaccurate medical data to patients.

But the more I think about Holmes, the more confused I’m left. In the documentary, Holmes’s parents appear. Fielder asks her father, “What went wrong?” and he exclaimed, “Oh, that’s easy…It started with the rape. She was never the same after the rape.”

On Oct. 5, 2003, Holmes reported a sexual assault to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office on Stanford’s Campus, according to NPR. In her fraud trial, she testified, “I was raped when I was at Stanford.” Holmes also accused Balwani of “verbal and sexual abuse during the duo’s relationship.” In the documentary, her boyfriend, Evans, displays controlling tactics, such as snatching a bowl of eggs she’s beating because she didn’t mix them right. Or becoming Holmes’ power of attorney, despite not being married.

In the back half of the film, Evans asks A24 for compensation without consulting Holmes. The Theranos founder has a record of controlling men throughout her adulthood, two of whom — Balwani and Evans — make decisions without her.

Some could say she’s innocent and the men are manipulating the entire situation. Others might think it’s just a coincidence that Holmes has terrible taste in men. But either way, I don’t think Holmes is innocent. She is a victim of rape, but that doesn’t change the fact that she willingly put Theranos technology in multiple Walgreens locations despite the machines not working.