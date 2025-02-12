Influential Black Films that Everyone Should Watch  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Former first lady Michelle Obama described the meaning behind the celebration of Black History Month by saying that during this month, “We celebrate the people who have shaped our heritage. We remember those who struggled for our rights and our freedoms. And we reflect on how far we’ve come, and how much farther we have to go.” Some ways to celebrate, remember, and reflect on essential moments throughout history are to look back on the films that have represented Black culture throughout both the hardships and the breakthroughs Black people of the past have faced.

Below are some films that represent Black history and that I believe are essential to watch, whether that’s during February or any other time of the year. All of them are either based on true stories from history or are inspired by the real experiences of Black people in America and other cultures. Overall, these movies tell stories that I believe everyone should learn about.

Harriet

Harriet does an outstanding job of telling the story of Harriet Tubman, a freedom fighter who escaped from slavery, helped guide hundreds of other slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad, and contributed greatly during the Civil War. You might have already heard a bit of Harriet Tubman’s story in school. Still, I believe that this movie helps you to better understand and visualize what Harriet went through and fought for to work toward ending slavery and advocating for women’s suffrage.

The story is chilling to watch, but by the end of the movie, you will most likely feel uplifted and motivated because of Harriet’s journey. As an added bonus, this movie also has a beautiful soundtrack with vocals from Cynthia Erivo (who plays Harriet). After watching it, I had the original song from it, “Stand Up,” on repeat.

Above all, this movie helps to make Harriet’s legacy more well-known, which is especially important since she was a strong, courageous hero who stood up for many African Americans. A quote from the film that exhibits Harriet’s determination is when she says, “​​I would give every last drop of blood in my veins until this monster called slavery is dead.” This shows how far Harriet would go for her people’s freedom, and I believe that this determination she had was an admirable quality.

The Color Purple (1985)

The Color Purple is a very moving film with a lot of moments that stuck with me after watching it. Because of the cast’s wonderful and realistic acting performances, I could feel the emotions the characters were going through throughout the film, such as their sadness, anger, and heartbreak.

This movie is the adaptation of the book The Color Purple by Alice Walker. It tells the tale of an African American woman named Celie whose perseverance is tested as she faces troubles of abuse and discrimination within the South in the early 1900s. She finds strength in sisterhood, friendship, and faith.

One of my favorite lines from it is one that the character Shug Avery says to Celie. She says, “Everything wanna be loved. Us sing and dance and holler, just trying to be loved. Look at them trees. Ever notice how the trees do everything to get attention that we do…except walk?” I believe this is a great quote, and the phrase, “Everything wanna be loved” can be seen throughout the movie as the characters interact and make choices because of their want to be loved and accepted.

This movie may inspire you to remember to be grateful for the things around you in life. There is another line from Shug Avery in the same scene that I mentioned above that displays this, where Shug says, “I think it pisses God off when you walk by the color purple in a field and don’t notice it.” This line shares how important it is to appreciate the beauty of nature as well as the people around you.

City of God (Cidade de Deus)

City of God is a crime and coming-of-age film set in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. It is narrated through the lens of a boy named Rocket. He tells the story of the “City of God,” which focuses on the endless cycle of violence and extreme poverty within the region.

All of the film feels so real, and it is incredibly engaging, immersive, and suspenseful. The way that the storytelling is done and the way the characters’ journeys are told makes you become attached to every character, and you end up caring for each of them in some way. Aside from the amazing storytelling, the editing style and camera work are also some of the best parts of the film, and it’s even earned a BAFTA Award for Best Editing.

The quote that stood out to me the most was one from Rocket, who said, “a picture could change my life, but in the City of God, if you run away, they get you…and if you stay, they get you too.” Rocket becomes a photojournalist by the end of the film, which allows him to escape from the City of God and still tell its story through photography. Most people were not able to escape the cycle of endless violence there, so his ability to leave and also use his passion for good was inspiring.

I believe that this movie is important to watch because it shares an accurate depiction of the realities of poverty and other social injustices, like racism, police brutality, and corruption. In my opinion, at the time it was being filmed, it was vital that the conditions and effects of violence in communities such as this one were brought to public attention. And I think that it is just as essential now to continue focusing on these conditions and bringing awareness to them.

Tsotsi

Tsotsi is set in Johannesburg, South Africa, and it follows the life of a teenage boy (who goes by the name Tsotsi) who lives as a crime gang leader. While committing one of his crimes, he hijacks a car, which he discovers has a baby in it. He decides to take the baby home and care for it. This new situation causes his life to change, and as he takes on the responsibilities of caring for the baby and reflects on his previous ways of living, it makes him question his morals.

Throughout the film, this boy first seems to come off as emotionless and tough, but through his interactions with others, we witness him gain empathy and integrity. I especially found it interesting to see the vulnerable sides of criminals’ lives, especially criminals of a young age who were forced to turn to crime to survive or have turned to it because of their harsh and traumatic upbringings.

A quote that stood out to me in this movie was from a scene where Tsotsi has a conversation with an old man he follows. The man is poor and disabled, and he tells Tsotsi the story of why he can no longer walk. Tsotsi asked him, “why do you go on when you live like a dog?” The man responds by saying, “I like to feel the sun on the street. Even with these hands, I can still feel the heat.” You can see Tsotsi sympathize with the man’s hardships, and he realizes that the man just wants to keep on going with life peacefully even if it’s hard. Tsotsi feels sorrow for him, so he does not take his money as he had originally planned.

This scene is the start of when viewers can see a change in Tsotsi’s heart, and from here on, he starts to become a more caring person. To me, this scene was very moving. And I believe that this movie is valuable to watch for moments like this, as well as many other scenes that make this movie so memorable and impactful.

Overall, I believe that these enlightening, thought-provoking, and inspiring Black films are all a must-watch. They’re great for anyone who would like to learn about and develop an understanding about some of the hardships Black people have gone through throughout history.