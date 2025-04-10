In Pink! (or Not): What the Barbie Movie Tell Us Through Color

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Jul. 21, 2023, the long-anticipated Barbie movie came to theaters, immediately gaining popularity and box-office success. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the iconic dolls came to life in the vibrant and colorful Barbieland. And despite being based on a children’s toy, Barbie takes on mature themes of feminism, toxic masculinity, and the overall concept of what it means to be human. I believe these themes are reflected in the colors used on screen as a way to further the narrative in a deeper and artistic way.

Let’s discuss the main color associated with the film and the Barbie brand: pink. Pink is the most apparent color of Barbieland, covering many buildings, plants, and the costumes of the characters. Blues often accompany pinks, which I believe is a reference to Ken and a way to tie in the aesthetic of the bright blue sky. Before Barbie enters the real world, she wears outfits containing pink and blue, respectively. However, as she leaves Barbieland and experiences the real world, her costumes, hair, and makeup begin to adapt to her environment.

When Barbie meets Ruth for the first time in Mattel’s headquarters, her kitchen has a warm, yellow hue. If you listen closely, you can hear the instrumental track of “What Was I Made For?,” which is used to foreshadow the ending. This is where Barbie has a moment to process the chaos around her, and it’s also when we really start to see her transition from humanness to doll-ness. Additionally, the warm tones of Ruth’s kitchen give the scene a homey feel, making Barbie and the viewer feel more comfortable. This contrasts with the bright and energetic Barbieland and, especially, the rest of Mattel’s headquarters, which has very cool tones.

By this point of meeting Ruth, Barbie’s left her hat at the school, most of her makeup has been cried off, and her curls have begun to fall, indicating her lack of perfection. In my opinion, the movie doesn’t point this out directly, but instead it’s shown through Barbie’s insecurities. Since Barbie is only insecure when she isn’t perfect and doll-like, I believe this calls out the unrealistic beauty standards that women and girls may feel obligated to abide by, despite how unreasonable they can be.

At the end of the film, Barbie wears a yellow dress with a simple heart necklace, and her hair has a soft wave, which highly contrasts with her costumes and colors in the beginning of the film and points toward her newfound humanity. When Ruth takes her to preview the human experience, the montage has a warm hue as “What Was I Made For?” plays in full. In the soundtrack for this film, this song is unique in terms of mood and vibe. Most of the main songs in this film are fun pop songs that are also associated with the pink vibrancy of Barbie as an icon. However, in my opinion, this song represents the emotional and realistic side of this film that makes a commentary on the human experience.

I believe Barbie shows us that our humanity, despite how complicated it can be, is more beautiful than our concepts of vibrant aesthetics and false senses of perfectionism. Nowadays, "aesthetics" are all over social media, potentially making a lot of people feel insecure about their lives not being perfect. However, Barbie teaches us that our real lives, despite how messy they can be, are more beautiful than anything fabricated or sugar-coated. I believe this film wants us to recognize that the genuine realness of emotions and experiences is so much more amazing than perfection.