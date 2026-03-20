How to Wear Trending Spring Colors Without Buying a Whole New Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is finally here, and it’s getting warmer, the air feels lighter, and it’s a great time to wear something brighter. But as college students, most of us don’t necessarily want to buy a whole new wardrobe. Just because the season has changed and doesn’t mean your budget has to. This Spring’s trending colors are easy to mix into outfits you already have. With a few small swaps or simple styling tricks, you can look put together without spending too much money.

Butter yellow is soft, warm, and super easy to wear. It is not too loud, and it is just enough color to feel fresh.

Ways you can wear it:

Throw on a butter yellow cardigan with a white T-shirt and jeans.

Put on a yellow shirt over a white skirt. Or vice versa.

Add a yellow bag or hair clip to your regular outfit.

If you already own anything beige or white, butter yellow goes perfectly with it. It also looks really cute with denim.

2. Baby Blue

Baby blue is calm and clean if it is soft enough for it to be worn with anything.

Ways you can wear it:

A baby blue button up shirt with some baggy jeans

A blue hoodie with biker shorts.

Blue sneakers with a white outfit.

Baby blue also looks great with gray, beige or even brown. You do not have to overthink it. If you have denim, you are already halfway there.

3. Soft Pink

Soft pink is everywhere this spring. It is more subtle and easy to mix in.

Ways you can wear it:

A pink tank top under a zip-up hoodie.

Pink nails or lip gloss to add a small pop of color.

A soft pink sweater or cardigan with light jeans.

Pink and white are classic combos. Pink and gray complement each other. Also adding pink accessories makes your outfit feel more spring ready.

4. Sage Green

Sage green is a soft, muted green that is natural and relaxed. It is perfect if you like neutral colors but want something different from beige.

Ways you can wear it:

Sage green pants with a white top.

A green turtleneck with black pants.

A sage tote bag with your everyday outfit.

Sage looks really good with pink, brown and denim. It also works neutrally, so it is easier to style than you might think.

5. Cherry Red

Cherry red is the boldest color on this list. It is bright, confident, and makes a statement.

Ways you can wear it:

Red ballet flats with jeans.

A red shoulder bag with an all-black outfit.

A red tank top layered under a denim jacket.

If you are nervous about wearing red, try something not too heavy like red lip, red nails, or even red socks. This will change your whole look.

6. Lavender

Lavender is a soft purple that is calm and dreamy. It is light, pretty, and perfect for spring. It gives peaceful, fresh energy without being too bright. If you like soft pink and baby blue, lavender fits right in between. It is also a great color if you want something a little different, but it is still easy to style.

Ways you can wear it:

A lavender hoodie with light-wash jeans.

A purple tank top with a white cardigan.

Lavender sneakers with leggings.

A small lavender bag to brighten up your outfit.

Lavender looks really good with white, gray, denim and even sage green. It is soft enough to mix with basics but still stands out in a cute way.

Conclusion

Here is the secret: you probably already own at least one of these colors.

Before shopping:

Look through your closet for anything close to these shades.

Mix one colorful piece with basics like jeans, black pants or a white t-shirt.

Add color through small things like bags, jewelry, shoes or hair clips.

Spring style does not have to be complicated. It is about feeling your best and looking great. Even switching from winter colors to spring colors can make your outfit feel fresh and new.

The best way to wear these colors is by using what you already have. You do not need to buy a whole new outfit. Start small. Add one pop of yellow to your look. Try wearing a baby blue top with your favorite jeans. Paint your nails red for a playful touch. Small changes can refresh your whole outfit.

Fashion should feel creative and show your personality. It should not make you stressed or worried about money. Before you open a website, open your closet. Look at what you already own and think about new ways to wear it. You might already have everything you need to step into spring feeling fresh, confident, and ready for the season.