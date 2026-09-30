How to Fight an Early Case of Senioritis  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m no stranger to academic burnout, but what I’m feeling now is slightly different. It’s something I haven’t felt in four years, when I was in a similar stage in my life…senioritis.

This time around, it hit me like a ton of bricks. One moment, I was starting the school year with my head held high, feeling emotional that this is somehow my last year of college. Then suddenly, I’m a few weeks into the semester and thinking, “I need to graduate. Immediately.”

I didn’t think I was even capable of having this mindset yet. Being so nervous about what lies ahead post-grad, I almost hoped this year would drag out a little so I wouldn’t have to face the uncertainties too soon.

Yet here I am now, saying to hell with the uncertainties, thinking I would rather deal with potential post-grad confusion than deal with another assignment. But amidst all my stress, I long for a better senior year.

I don’t want to look back at my last year and think about how miserable I was. If you are also a struggling senior (or just a college student in need of a pick-me-up), here are some ways I hope to let go of my early case of senioritis:

Living in the Moment

I tend to think, “I can’t wait for [blank] to be happy again.” Waiting for something in the future, whether it’s the weekend, finishing a difficult project, or even graduation, puts incredible pressure on that time.

Then, when that time finally comes, I realize it’s just…life. New annoyances will probably arise then too. And on top of that, waiting for the future to be happy keeps you from being grounded in the present.

In my opinion, you aren’t living in the moment; you’re going through the motions. In doing this, one day you might look back and think, “I actually miss [blank]” or “I didn’t appreciate [blah].”

Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda said it best, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift — that’s why it’s called the present.” So whenever I catch myself thinking, “I can’t wait until…,” I stop and think about what I can do to make my life a tiny bit better now.

Romanticize the College Student Life

Knowing I only have a few months left as a student makes me want to relish it as much as I can. Reminding myself of the quintessential college experiences that once made college sound so exciting is a way I hope to fight my senioritis.

I’m talking about homecoming, lying on a patch of grass, study sessions with friends that inevitably involve more chatter than work, or tossing a frisbee! Do the things that make you feel like you’re in a college coming-of-age film.

For example, I find wearing a striped top and Uggs makes me feel like the ultimate college student. Does it have any rhyme or reason? No, but I’m going to do it and romanticize it anyway.

Spice Up Your Routine

Try looking at things from a fresh perspective. Pay attention to things that might’ve become background. Is there a food spot you’ve been meaning to try but still haven’t? Temple has a ton of great options.

Is there a place you haven’t gone to since freshman year that you miss? Mix up your day-to-day by going there. As a senior, it’s easier to sigh and think, “Okay, here we go again” for another year. But when you step out of your usual routine, things can feel a little more exciting.

I’ve recently done this by trying new work and hang-out spots on campus. I’ve also been craving The Crepe Truck since trying it once my freshman year, so I made a plan to go with a friend this week.

I’m even hoping to rally people to play pickleball with me for the first time at the IBC Student Recreation Center. Trying new places, foods, or activities is a simple way to add some pizzazz to your day.

Being a senior doesn’t mean the fun has to end!

Even if senior year is tough, or you’re generally just over your college experience, try not to wish the time away. Making a little effort to shift your mindset can go a long way in changing how you view the months ahead. Then hopefully, by graduation, you can close your college chapter on a fabulous note.