Every time someone comes to visit me for the weekend, my ultimate goal is to make them fall in love with Philly. It’s easy to follow an online weekend itinerary, including a cheesesteak at Reading Terminal, a walk through Rittenhouse Square, and a slow stroll through the PMA. But will this really give your visitor the best, most individualized experience in the City of Brotherly Love? In my opinion, the answer is no.

These itineraries are great, in theory, but they don’t give the full picture of Philly- especially for college kids. If you’re struggling to come up with ideas for impressing your friends coming to visit, look no further! Think of me as the older girl you met in one of your classes during freshman year, who gave you a million recommendations for fun things to do in the city. You had no idea how she had time to try all the Philly spots, but all her recs were spot on.

The first item on my agenda when a friend comes to visit is a tour of Temple. I don’t care what anyone says; we have such a cute campus! It’s easy to walk through, our landscaping is absolutely beautiful, and our food trucks don’t disappoint (especially for visitors who haven’t had every food truck over 30 times since coming to Temple). The Crepe Truck and Honey Truck are always crowd pleasers, and I recommend “Narnia” for a nice outdoor eating spot that’s not too crowded. Bring a blanket, a speaker, and some napkins- and you’re good to go!

After my friend settles in and we set up the twin-sized air mattress on the floor of my apartment, it’s time for something scary: introducing your hometown friend to your college friends. My solution for potential awkwardness? Happy hour! There’s nothing that a good $2 taco and $5 margarita can’t fix, including trying to gel your two worlds together. Even if you’re not 21, there are countless happy hour spots in the city that make going out to dinner $20 instead of $45. Some of my favorites are Loco Pez (Graduate Hospital location), Buena Onda (Fairmount location), Charlie was a sinner (only if you’re feeling bougie), and Prunella (get the meatballs)!

While we’re on the topic of food, I would be remiss not to emphasize how amazing Philly’s food scene is, and how fun it is to show it off to out-of-towners. Happy hours are the best way to get a taste of a restaurant without breaking the bank, but if you’re willing to spend a little more than usual (or your family is coming to town…), here are a few of my recs.

Middle Child Clubhouse for a fun breakfast, lunch, or dinner; Giuseppe and Sons for a chance to get dressed up and have some good old Italian comfort food; or Double Knot if you want to eat incredibly tasty sushi and take some aesthetically pleasing shots of your friends and your food.

After a good night’s sleep, or maybe a good night out on the town, it’s time for your friend’s first full day in Philly. What should you do? Where should you show them? What are the best neighborhoods? My advice: tailor your tourism to your visitor.

Is your best friend from high school a history buff? Don’t skip the classics: a tour of Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and a stroll through Elfreth’s Alley. Do you get your cousin/bestie a book for Christmas every year? Take the time to show them the Free Library of Philadelphia on Vine St, The Wooden Shoe on South Street, or The Book Trader on 2nd. Do you make fun of your long-distance partner for being a cinephile? Carve out some time for the Rocky steps, or meander through Reading Terminal and picture where you would hide from the bad guys in National Treasure (then watch it together). Are you struggling to wow your artsy younger sister? Maybe try your hand at a Mural Arts Tour or the Magic Gardens. Or, let her choose a museum to wander around and fruitlessly try to understand art (like I do).

Not every visit to Philly must be filled with expensive shopping and dinners and the same tour of Independence Hall you’ve taken three times. Take the time to do some research and talk to your friends. Some of my favorite places I’ve been to in the city have been recommendations from my professors! As a non-Philly native, most of my favorite places have been things I’ve found on websites like Visit Philadelphia, The Infatuation, and Philadelphia Magazine, but many of them have been through word of mouth!

So, as your self-appointed Philly cheerleader, I’m urging you to be creative with your weekends. Use your friends visiting as an opportunity to move past the cookie-cutter itineraries and truly tailor your weekend. Impress your friends and make them want to come back for more!