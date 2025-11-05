Hot Take: Cringe Is The New Cool 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The other day, in one of my advertising classes, we did a creativity exercise designed to loosen us up and spark new ideas. The instructions were simple: come up on stage and act something out. That was it. But what followed was one of the most painfully awkward silences I’ve ever experienced. Everyone shifted in their seats, avoiding eye contact with the professor. No one wanted to move, speak, or be the first to look ridiculous. It was like the entire room had agreed that nothing was scarier than looking silly.

And as I sat there, watching the agonizing hesitation stretch on, I couldn’t stop thinking about sixth-grade me. She would’ve loved that kind of activity; she would’ve jumped up there without a second thought, probably overperformed for laughs, and would’ve had the best time doing it. But now? Even I hesitated. This isn’t just me; most of us experience it. Somewhere within the chaos of growing up, that carefree version of us gets replaced by someone hyper-aware of how things look. We trade curiosity for coolness, always so consumed by what others will think.

Why does this happen? Embarrassment grows stronger and stronger as we get older because we become more aware of social norms. As children, we move freely, unbothered by what others think. By adulthood, that freedom is lost; the strings slipping once and for all as we learn that fitting in often feels safer than standing out. We constantly place ourselves under harsh scrutiny, analyzing every move we make and how it’ll be perceived by others. What if someone thinks I’m being cringe or lame? The horror.

The things that we label as “cringe” are often just moments of unfiltered self-expression. And this fear of being seen as “too much” or “too weird” is exactly what keeps us from trying new things and having fun. Then there’s the influence of social media amplifying this feeling. Every post feels like a performance; highlighted moments where everyone appears as the best, most polished version of themselves. It drives this quiet pressure within all of us to be the same or at least be seen like that: effortless, cool, and endlessly likable. And when the internet laughs at sincerity, a silly dance, a passionate karaoke video, we laugh too, but somewhere in the back of our minds, we think, “I could never do that.” No wonder we’ve all built up armor.

But here’s the secret: the things we call cringe are exactly what make life worth living. They are the joyful and freeing parts that remind us that we’re alive. They are moments of vulnerability and spontaneity— the kinds of moments where creativity, laughter, and connections are built. Think of the times you’ve laughed uncontrollably with friends over something completely ridiculous, or the way you admire your favorite person’s silliness. Think of the ideas you’ve never tried because you were afraid of looking foolish. Those are the moments we should lean into. Embarrassment is an unexplored emotion, and it’s about time we stop running from it. The more you embrace it, the more you allow yourself to be fully human. Each cringe-worthy moment is a small rebellion against the fear that robs us of joy and authenticity. And that? That is the key to the best version of yourself.

So, the next time the shadow of embarrassment creeps in and looms over you, remember that it’s okay to let loose. It’s proof that you’re trying, feeling, and living. Post that silly selfie, break into song more often, whip out that awkward dance move at a party, or try something completely unknown. We spend so much time editing ourselves for approval that we forget how good it feels to just be. Growing up doesn’t mean losing that. It means daring to be unabashedly yourself. Let’s start living for ourselves and care less about who’s watching.