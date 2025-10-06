Halloween Costumes: Everything From Solo To Sextet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is nearly a month away, but if you are anything like me, you have been planning your costumes since the summer. My roommates and I have been struggling to decide on some good costumes, so I’ve compiled a list of costumes I don’t typically see, but I would like to this season.

Solo costumes

Beanie Boos: Who didn’t collect these little guys as a kid? Personally, I had so many, but my favorite was always Pinky the Owl. There’s a lot of versatility with this costume: you could go the simpler and comfier route with a onesie, or you could dress it up with a skirt, animal print top, and some printed accessories. But a must for this costume is the “TY” tag. To make it, you need ribbon, cardboard, markers and paint. Cut it into a heart, paint the cover, then write your birthday and a fun bio!

Kermit the Frog: Kermit is a staple in my dorm (my roommate is a Muppets fanatic). This one is simple; you’ll need a green top, or bodysuit, and white pants or a skirt. Then for accessories, you need a headband and neck piece!

Duo costumes

Princess and the Popstar: This was always my favorite Barbie movie growing up. To be the princess, think pink! A pink top, skirt, and necklace are musts—and of course, no princess is complete without a tiara! For the pop star, you need a purple top, a black skirt, a matching necklace, and an inflatable guitar to tie it all together (this gives me major Olivia Rodrigo vibes…). For shoes, just do opposites: if the princess is wearing white, the pop star should wear black.

Snoopy and Woodstock: I love this costume because you can dress it up or keep it casual. Starting with Snoopy, you’ll of course need dog ears, and a white top. I really like this sweater to complete the look. You can pair that with jeans or a skirt, and a red necklace. For Woodstock, you need a yellow boa to act as the feathers, a yellow top, and some jeans!

Trio costumes:

Sun, moon, and star: Every trio has a sun, moon, and star, right? Well, at least my trio does. I’ve always been a moon girl (Siri, play “Moon Song” by Phoebe Bridgers). For this one, you need three matching tops in gold, silver, and black. I would add some matching sparkly skirts or matching pants of your choice. The last thing you need are sun, moon, and star headbands, which you can buy or make out of felt.

New York City: This one is a taxi driver, the Statue of Liberty, and a tourist! For the taxi driver, you need a black skirt or black jeans, a yellow top, a driver’s hat, and a fun wheel. For the Statue of Liberty, the main piece is a teal dress, but the crown and torch really tie it together. And lastly, for the tourist, a fanny pack and the iconic “I Heart NY” shirt are musts, along with black jeans or shorts and a hat!

Quad Costumes:

Card Suits: This one is so fun for a group of four! For the hearts and diamonds, you’ll need a red top and a sparkly red skirt. For spades and clubs, it’s the same skirt and top but in black. Then, you need felt in red or black to cut out either a heart, diamond, spade, or club and tape it onto your shirt. And these earrings fit perfectly for all of them!

Bugs: Think “A Bug’s Life” but not. A ladybug, bumble bee, butterfly and dragonfly are the goal for this one. Everyone in the group needs wings and antennas in whatever color matches your bug, and a denim skirt. Then for a ladybug, you may like this red top. The bee might rock this yellow top, and for the butterfly and dragonfly, pick any color for the top!

Quintet costumes

Singers: This costume is incredibly flexible! You could really be any singer you want. I would most likely be Gracie Abrams, as she is my favorite singer and my wardrobe is very Gracie circa 2021. But you can be anyone: Taylor Swift, Renee Rapp, even Justin Bieber! You just have to make sure you have a microphone, whether it’s fake or obnoxiously loud.

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: If you dress up as a mouse, you might need a cookie. And Mouse might need their friends, Cat and Dog and Moose and Pig. If you’re Mouse, you’ll need overalls, mouse ears, and, of course, a cookie. For Cat, swim trunks, cat ears, and a cupcake will do the trick. You can wear anything if you’re Dog, but naturally you need a donut and dog ears. The same goes for Moose: all you need is mouse ears and a muffin, and I think some apple cider would go perfectly with the fall season. Then get your pig ears and a pancake for your friend that decides to be Pig!

Sextet costumes:

My Little Pony: This costume is perfect for a group of six; there’s really a character for everyone! Growing up, I was always told I was a Fluttershy, which I think still stands. For the Fluttershy costume, you will need a butter yellow top, and pink shorts or a skirt. For Pinky Pie, go with a pink top and a matching pink skirt. The fashion queen herself, Rarity, should have a white top, a purple skirt, and purple shoes. Rainbow Dash may don a white top, rainbow shorts, and rainbow accessories. I think a cowboy hat and cowboy shoes for Apple Jack is a must alongside jean shorts and a white shirt. Twilight Sparkle could pair a purple top with pink shorts. Lastly, get some eyeshadow to draw on the respective girls’ cutie marks and get either ribbon or colorful extensions to tie into your hair!

Disney Villains: Imagine the iconic Disney princess costumes with Amazon corsets and all. Now, imagine it’s Disney villains. So instead of Sleeping Beauty, it’s Maleficent and rather than Ariel, it’s Ursula. For this, you can use the classic corsets and skirts in any color that matches your villain of choice. Then, if you’re Maleficent you need a headband with her horns—accessories for every character are a need!

All of these costumes fit perfectly for anyone, whether you’re in search of a solo costume or a concept for six. Halloween this year is on a Friday, so if you’re anything like me, you have three costumes: a solo, a funny solo, and a group costume. If you recall from Mean Girls, “Halloween is the one night a year a girl can wear anything she wants, and no other girls can say anything about it.” Take advantage of that!