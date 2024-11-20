Grammy Nominations and Snubs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

Here are a few of the Grammy categories and the artist nominated in each.

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun by André 3000

Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

Brat by Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 by Jacob Collier

Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechi

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later by J. Cole

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) by Eminem

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 by Common and Pete Rock

We Don’t Trust You by Future and Metro Boomin

Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii

These are just a few of the Grammy categories, but there are many more that you can find on Billboard’s website — other categories include best country album, best country song, best alternative music album, best musical theater album, and more. And as with any award show, some of your favorite artists and albums will be nominated and will win while other artists will not. Some of your favorite artists might not have even been nominated in a Grammy category at all.

Some of my personal favorite nominees are artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Raye. Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess released back in 2023 and is now nominated for album of the year, which is no surprise. She is also nominated in five other categories. Roan has quickly skyrocketed to fame with her sound and has gained a huge fanbase due to her creative sound and look. My favorites from her album include Pinky Pony Club, Red Wine Supernova, and Casual.

Sabrina Carpenter has been known for a while; many will know her from her acting days on networks like Disney Channel. She is someone who people love because of her humor and how sweet she is. Speaking of sweet, Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet is nominated for album of the year. She is also in the same boat as Roan with five other nominations. The categories for Carpenter include best pop solo performance, record of the year, and song of the year. And remember when I mentioned that people love her humor? Well, Carpenter made a joke about being the best old artist because she has technically been making music for a while.

Singer and songwriter Raye made her debut in 2023 with her album My 21st Century Blues. You probably know her from her songs Escapism, Oscar Winning Tears, and Genesis. She is someone who has powerful lyrics and angelic vocals. Some of my favorite songs of hers include Ice Cream Man and Genesis. Raye is nominated in three categories, which are best new artist, best engineered album, and songwriter of the year, non-classical.

There have also been mixed reactions to the Grammy nominations. Some fans feel that their favorite artists were robbed, while others feel that their favorites were rightfully nominated and should take home the Grammys. One of the reasons people were upset was because Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine was not nominated in any of the major categories. People touched on how much of a hit the album was and how it didn’t make sense for the album to not be in the major categories.

Other artists that people feel were snubbed include Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa. Both fandoms of Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion expressed anger over the fact that they both released work this year, whether it was an album or individual singles, yet were not animated in any categories. Stallion released songs like “Hiss” and “Cobra” while Lipa released her album Radical Optimism.

This year’s Grammy Awards will surely be interesting, as we have many artists and albums that have been on the charts and on people’s playlists all year round. The Grammys will take place on Feb. 2, 2025, and I look forward to seeing which artist will take home an award.