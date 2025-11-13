Good News! ‘Wicked: For Good’ Is Coming Soon! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since the trailer for Wicked: For Good dropped, I’ve had every song in it stuck in my head! “Thank Goodness”, “Wonderful”, “No Good Deed”, and “For Good”, are some of the tracks I’m most excited for and have been on a continuous loop in my mind. This happened to me last year with the first film, but this year the wait is so much harder. The bar was set very high with Wicked last November, and I, like many others, am eagerly awaiting the next part of the story!

Luckily, Wicked: For Good is on its way, releasing Nov. 21, 2025. In the meantime, so many teasers, info, and even a TV special have come out about the film, so let’s take a look at what we know!

New Characters

Wicked: For Good is based on Act 2 of the musical Wicked, which takes place about five years after the first act, and the first film. Act 2 is when the story aligns with The Wizard of Oz, meaning in this film we’ll get to see the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and of course, Dorothy. While we get to see these characters, and who becomes them, we won’t see Dorothy’s face at all, similar to the Broadway production. Jon M. Chu described the sequel as “still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it.”

While I won’t spoil who the Scarecrow and Tin Man are, it was announced that the Cowardly Lion will be played by Colman Domingo. This casting decision has gained positive fan reactions all over the internet, with an overwhelming amount of support from fans. Also, if you’re a student at Temple University like I am, you’ll be happy to hear that he’s a Temple Owl! It’s great to see alums in such major roles in Hollywood!

New Songs

It was announced that in addition to the soundtrack for the second act of the musical, Wicked: For Good will include two new songs!

The first of these songs is called “No Place Like Home” and will be sung by Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo. This song is said to capture her emotions after being banished from the Emerald City and ostracized by all of Oz. It sounds like it’s going to be emotional, and based on new teasers, I think it sounds wonderful! I love Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba, and her voice is incredible. I can’t wait to hear this one!

The second new song is titled “The Girl in the Bubble” and will be sung by Glinda, played by Ariana Grande. It’s said to be introspective of Glinda’s internal conflict about her life of privilege and her choice to part from Elphaba at the end of the first film. I’m most intrigued by this song, since Glinda doesn’t have many emotional solo songs in the musical. Based on clips from teasers, I think it sounds great and I can’t wait to hear more!

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Wicked: One Wonderful Night premiered on NBC Nov. 6, 2025, as a celebration of the Wicked films. The television special contained one-of-a-kind musical performances from the cast, including songs from the upcoming Wicked: For Good. I absolutely loved this special and I’m so glad they made something like this! The performance of “For Good” by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and original Elphaba and Glinda: Idina Menzel and Kristen was phenomenal! It was even more wonderful that the piano accompaniment was played by Stephen Schwartz, the writer of the musical, and they performed it in the Gerwin Theater, the original home of Wicked. I think it was such a beautiful full-circle moment, and it definitely made me teary-eyed.

In addition to the emotional performances, there were many fun and energetic songs and dances, “Dancing Through Life” being my favorite. Despite Jonathan Bailey being unable to attend the show, his castmates Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode took over as his ‘understudies’ in a hilariously entertaining bit. Lastly, my favorite part of the entire show was Cynthia Erivo’s performance of “Defying Gravity”, where she flew around the theater, quite literally defying gravity. It was insane, emotional, and so beautiful. The entire special was so fun, and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for something to watch while waiting for the new film!

Every new detail that is released about this movie makes the wait harder and harder! As a fan of the original musical for a few years now, I remember how incredible the show is on Broadway. Act 2 had me on the edge of my seat and my jaw on the floor! I have a strong feeling that this movie will be incredible, whether you’re experiencing the story of Wicked for the first time, or if you’re a long-time fan!