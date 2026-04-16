Getting Ready Is the Best Part of Going Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s an unspoken truth about going out in college: the night doesn’t start when you arrive; it starts when you’re getting ready. The music playing in the background, outfits thrown across the bed, group chats buzzing, and the constant “what are you wearing?” texts; it all builds an energy that honestly carries the entire night. On Temple’s campus, getting ready isn’t just a step in the process, it’s become the experience itself.

For a lot of students, the pregame has turned into a ritual. It’s where the mood is set, where confidence is built, and where the night starts to take shape. Whether you’re doing a full glam routine with your roommates or throwing something together last minute with friends stopping by, there’s a certain excitement that comes with the process. It’s not rushed, it’s intentional. And somehow, it always ends up being one of the most memorable parts.

There’s also something about getting ready together that creates a different kind of connection. It’s not just about looking good; it’s about feeling good; hyping each other up and being in a space where everyone’s energy is aligned. Compliments are flowing, playlists are curated, and suddenly, even before you’ve stepped out the door, the night already feels like a success.

I’ve had nights where we spent hours getting ready, trying on three different outfits, arguing over which one looked better, taking pictures we swore we wouldn’t take too seriously, and playing the same songs over and over until they felt like the soundtrack of the night. By the time we actually left, it almost didn’t matter where we were going. The energy in the room had already peaked, and everything after that just felt like an extension of it.

Social media has only amplified this shift. The “get ready with me” culture has made the process more visible, more curated, and honestly more valued. It’s no longer just background to the night; it’s content; it’s aesthetic; it’s part of the story. People aren’t just documenting where they go; they’re showing how they got there. And in a way, that’s changed what people look forward to most.

What’s interesting is that sometimes, the actual event doesn’t even live up to the energy of getting ready. Plans fall through, places are too crowded, or the vibe just isn’t what you expected. But the pregame? That rarely disappoints. It’s controlled, it’s familiar, and it’s built around your people. In a way, it’s the one part of the night you can count on.

At a school like Temple University, where social life can range from lowkey hangouts to packed nights out, the getting ready process has carved out its own space. It’s become a moment to pause, connect, and build anticipation in a way that feels just as important as whatever comes next.

Because at the end of the day, going out isn’t just about where you end up; it’s about how you felt getting there. And more often than not, the best memories aren’t from the party itself; they’re from the moments before it even started.