Fun Fall Activities In Philly 

Pumpkin spice, apple picking, hayrides, and pumpkin carving: September is finally here! This means finally bringing out those cute fall outfits to wear on a chilly day in Philadelphia! There are numerous activities/events to go to in Philly.

Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards

What better way to start the fall festivities than drinking a hot apple cider with an apple cider donut? Linvilla Orchards’ annual “Pumpkinland” is now open for the fall season. Pumpkinland has a range of daytime and nighttime activities to do. Feel like sitting and enjoying the crisp air? Why not go hay riding through the farm? Maybe you’re a more spontaneous kind of person, and a corn maze is your calling. Linvilla Orchards’ Pumpkinland offers a two-acre field for you to find your way out. They even have a “Pick-Your-Own Apples” event where you receive a container to fill with as many apples as you’d like. One thing about me is I’m not one to pass on dozens of fruits!

Pumpkin Patch at Lytle’s Farm

One of the many things indicative of fall is pumpkins! Pumpkins are everywhere, so why not go to a pumpkin patch and shop for that perfect pumpkin to place outside your house? Starting Sep. 20 at Lytle’s Farm, you can do just that and so much more.

The Bates Motel

If you’re someone who loves being scared, check out The Bates Motel located in Glen Mills, PA. The Bates Motel offers a 25-minute haunted hayride through the Arasapha Farm’s forest, which offers big tech effects and scare actors to make the experience all the more scary!

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

How could I forget the scariest attraction? This well-known prison, which housed some of the most infamous criminals, offers many kinds of activities. These activities include “Nightmare,” which is a walk-through attraction where actors pop out of the shadows (these events may include flashing lights). If you’re not really into loud noises and maybe want to learn more about the history behind these walls, try the “Hospital Flashlight Tour.” Through a 20-minute flashlight walking tour, you’ll learn all about the past.

There is also a new attraction at the Eastern State Penitentiary called “The Dark Tides.” There isn’t much detail on their website, but all the more reason to go and see for yourself!

Each of these attractions makes it pretty simple for customers so they don’t get confused or lost. All of these attractions have a lot to offer with flashing lights, scare actors, and loud music.

Fall is that time of year to either stay in and indulge in the cinnamon rolls (which I absolutely love) or want to be scared. Whether you’re someone who enjoys the spooky side of fall/Halloween or someone who enjoys sipping hot apple cider, there are so many fun fall activities to do that are fit just for you to enjoy. These fun fall activities located in Philadelphia are here to do just that!