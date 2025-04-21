From Winter To Spring: How To Refresh Your Closet For The New Season 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is officially here—and with warmer weather, flowers, and all those pastels, it’s a great time to update your wardrobe. After piling up for months in thick knits and heavy coats, the time has come to store away winter essentials and bring out lighter and airier clothing. But changing seasons isn’t just about new clothes—it’s about reorganization, renewal, and preparing your closet for a stylish and practical spring. Let’s get into a few steps that will be sure to make your fashion transition from winter spring as seamless as possible.

Step 1: Pack Away Winter Essentials

Before making room for spring attire, properly storing winter clothing is essential. Start by washing or dry-cleaning coats, sweaters, and other heavy fabrics to prevent stains or odors from setting in. Fold and place wool, cashmere, and knitwear in breathable storage bags to keep them fresh. Store boots in clean and dry areas.

Step 2: Bring Out Spring-Ready Pieces

With winter clothes stored away, it’s time to bring out spring essentials. Focus on breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and lightweight knits that allow for comfort in fluctuating temperatures.

Floral prints, pastels, and soft neutrals are classic choices that instantly brighten up any wardrobe.

Consider layering pieces such as denim jackets, lightweight cardigans, and blazers to stay stylish during cool mornings and warmer afternoons.

Step 3: Declutter and Reorganize

A seasonal switch is the perfect time to declutter. Assess each item as you unpack—if you didn’t wear it last spring, you probably won’t wear it this year. You can always donate or sell pieces that no longer fit your style.

Next, you may reorganize your closet by grouping similar items together. Arrange clothing by category—dresses, tops, pants—or by color for a visually appealing and efficient layout. Use slim, non-slip hangers to maximize space and keep delicate fabrics from slipping.

Step 4: Refresh Your Wardrobe with Key Pieces

Updating your spring wardrobe doesn’t mean a full closet overhaul. A few key additions can enhance your existing collection!

Consider investing in:

A flowy midi dress, perfect for casual days and dressier occasions.

Classic white sneakers or comfortable sandals to complement any look.

A lightweight trench coat or structured blazer for transitional weather.

Accessories like woven bags, delicate jewelry, and sunglasses to elevate simple outfits.

Step 5: Maintain a Versatile Wardrobe

Spring weather can be tricky….Mornings may be chilly while afternoons warm up, so opt for some more versatile outfits.

I like to pair a camisole with a cardigan, or style a button-down shirt over a tank top for an effortless layered look. And neutral basics provide flexibility, which brings me to my next point: mixing and matching helps create multiple outfits without overcrowding your closet!

In conclusion, refreshing a wardrobe in the spring season isn’t just my tradition, it has also become an opportunity to begin anew. Transitioning from the cold to the warm can be easy if you are well prepared, and I apply that sentiment to any season we’re in. So, out with the old and in with the semi-new! Here’s to looking stylish all year round.