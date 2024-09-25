From Campus to Cozy: A Book Lover’s Philadelphia Journey

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

After three years at Temple, my love for reading has only grown stronger. Maybe it’s being surrounded by students bustling around campus, having green space to bask in during the fall, or seemingly constant book recommendations from my professors, but my motivation to read only grows come September 1. Plus, Philly is truly the place to be for bookworms. Here are some of my favorite ways to take advantage of reading in this beautiful city that we get to call home!

The Free Library of Philadelphia

My first tip is not an especially unique one, but it’s definitely underutilized. As much as I adore Charles, there’s nothing quite like walking through stacks and stacks of books, trying to decode the Dewey Decimal system, or buckling down to do some work in a library that looks, feels and smells like a library.

The Free Library on Vine Street is my personal favorite. It’s huge with tons of places to do homework or cozy up with a book. Signing up for a library card is free, takes less than ten minutes, and is a great way to support the beauty that are public libraries.

One Shot Cafe

One Shot speaks to my bookworm heart in a way that not many places do. Walk in, grab a coffee, and stroll up the stairs for the coziest setting you’ve ever laid your eyes on. There are comfy couches and pillows, brick walls, lots of natural light, so much seating, and the best part of all – more books! It’s a dream.

Also, if you’re feeling like you need a treat, get the Jalapeño Popper Bagel Bomb. It just might be my favorite bagel sandwich in the city.

Tuttleman – fourth-floor lounge

I love Her Campus so much that I’m willing to stop gatekeeping my favorite spot on campus. Take the elevator to the fourth floor of Tuttleman, make a right, and feast your eyes on the best lounge that Temple has to offer. This is where I usually go when I have to read a book for class that’s really not piquing my interest, because I’m surrounded by students who are all working, too.

There’s a good chance you can find me on a lounge chair in the far right corner most weekdays. In the winter, the sun streams in all afternoon and makes me so warm. Plus, there are public computers, booths, and the softest benches. Try it out!

Circle Thrift

One of my favorite thrift stores in the city is Circle Thrift in Fishtown/Kensington area. So many of my favorite knickknacks come from the home section. But, there’s also a beautiful space right next door called Circle Thrift Too, where inexpensive books run the gamut. Fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, coffee table books, and children’s books fill the entire left wall.

I discovered one of my favorite authors, Elin Hilderbrand, by buying one of her hardcovers for $3 from Circle Thrift Too! Sifting through books in thrift stores is a learned skill, so finding one where all of the books are in the same place and organized by genre is a gem.

Philly AIDS Thrift At Giovanni’s Room

I found this gorgeous queer bookstore/vintage clothing shop in South Philly after shopping at the world’s best yarn store, Yarnphoria, and grabbing a coffee at Good Karma Cafe (what a dreamy day, right?). I would encourage anyone to follow those footsteps and stop in Giovanni’s. They have new and used books and clothes and the staff couldn’t be nicer.

Giovanni’s is also the oldest LGBTQ+ and feminist bookstore in the country! They donate a lot of their profits to fighting HIV/AIDS. So, you get to shop for a cause!

Each of these unique spots not only fuels my love for reading but also deepens my connection to this incredible city. Whether it’s these treasure troves or others like it, Philly offers endless opportunities for book lovers. So, as the leaves turn red, grab a book, explore these amazing spots, and immerse yourself in the bookish charm of Philly!