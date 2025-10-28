Freakishly Cheap But Strangely Spectacular Costumes: The Temple Girl’s Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picking Halloween costumes might be one of the top ten worst experiences of all time: finding something unique that won’t make you stick out like a sore thumb, coordinating group fits, and battling between risqué or funny can be quite exhausting. Worst of all, tuition and inflation make it near impossible to find something affordable that isn’t trashy. This Halloween though, picking your costume will be easy as getting a wolf to howl at the moon. Because in only [700] words you’ll know where to find the best prices for your frighteningly festive desires.

If you want to make a trip out of the occasion, or simply prefer to shop in person, here are some thrift stores in the Philadelphia area that would be worth the ride:

Citi Trends: About an hour away from Temple by SEPTA and a thirty-minute drive, Citi Trends offers popular costumes under $15. They offer classics like “Playboy Bunny” and Spiderman, as well as more niche finds such as fairies, goddesses and MMA fighters. Looking for something a little closer?

Thunderbird Salvage: Located at 2441 Frankford Ave, it is less than 2 miles away and offers an array of costumes for under $20. This shop, however, caters to those who are looking for more arts and crafts, along with those that want to tap into period pieces, 1990s movies, or gothic styles.

Retrospect Vintage: If you’re looking for something in the middle, this place is the perfect sweet spot. They range from popular, to comedic, to niche, and are only a 30-minute train/bus trip. Retrospect Vintage is on the more expensive side, ranging from about $30-$40 per costume. However, the clothes are quality, and the store allows people to purchase either a packaged costume, or a DIY project.

For those who don’t have time to go out, look no further than your own closet! You’ve probably packed up all your clothes from last year, but now’s your chance to dig back in and find some hidden gems. You can even create popular or eccentric costumes out of simple clothes or accessories. Here are a few ideas for Philadelphia pride, or your own personal spin:

FBI Agent: This includes some simple elements: a white button-up, a pantsuit, and some sunglasses. This costume gives off Men-In-Black, head figure, or classy.

Cowboy: All you need is a flannel, a funky hat you could steal from your dad’s wardrobe, cowboy boots (also the courtesy of your dad), and some shorts or baggy, slightly washed-out pants. To add some more finesse, you can buy a rope or just roll up a belt and put it on the side of your jeans. This rustic, indie look will make you stand out and get everyone tipping their hats for being the best dressed.

Kim Possible: The requirements are a black crop-top, green cargo pants, and taking another trip to your old man’s closet: some black combat boots. This can also be a couple, or friends’ costume match-up. For the partner, all they need is a baggy green shirt, some brown cargo shorts, and combat boots. You’ll be the smoothest showstopper of all time, just don’t let your dunce of a partner get in the way.

For the Philadelphia natives that want to show their pride, here are some easy options:

Eagles Tush Push: All you need is an Eagle’s jersey and some paint or gloves that you can put onto the back of your jeans/shorts. This one is sure to light up any room.

Philly Mascots: You can simply wear your team’s jersey with some face paint. Philadelphia has some iconic mascots such as Gritty from the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philly Phanatic from the Philadelphia Phillies. These costumes can reach all types of audiences because mascots are staples in the sports world. This can also be a group or duo costume.

As you ponder your next spooky carpet look, consider these simple yet effective tips to elevate your frightening factor, get into your risqué era, or get the crowd laughing at your absurdity. No part of Halloween should be stressful. After all, it is only one weekend. So take the stress off from midterms and projects by turning up in your glam, daring or terrifying as it may be.