Francesca’s Is Closing: The Store’s History and The Deals You Can Catch Now 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Francesca’s opened its initial boutique store in Houston in 1999. The brand’s mission has been to “deliver unique, free-spirited fashion and lifestyle products and create a space to amplify the voices of everyone seeking self-expression.” At its peak, the store amassed hundreds of storefronts throughout the United States. Their website also has 20 million visitors annually. Francesca’s storefronts could be seen in malls and retail areas across 45 states, being a shop for apparel, jewelry, gifts, and more. In the early 2020s, their financial struggles started hitting the news time and time again, which led to stores shutting down. Today, all of the Francesca’s stores are either closed or in the process of closing due to their slew of issues including a falling out with a potential investor to keep the brand holding steady. This is a story that seems to be happening all too frequently with brick-and-mortar retailers that were once thriving and incredibly successful.

Francesca’s was my go-to store for special occasion shopping. When I was younger, my mom would go to Francesca’s at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey for their cute and trendy accessories. I grew up thinking that if there was an event coming up that I wanted a cute outfit for, Francesca’s was one of the first places I’d have to look. I even bought my high school graduation dress from Francesca’s during a trip to the Fashion District with my friends. I was in the process of starting my search for a dress for my cousin’s upcoming wedding when I learned that all of the store’s locations would be closing for good; I guess I’ll be going to Macy’s for my search now since my go-to location is gone forever.

I do think that the higher price tag of their items led me to shop at Francesca’s only for special occasions. I think that this was common for the average customer, as a big part of Francesca’s inventory consists of a bridal collection. The boutique storefronts and their website operated on limited inventory of their items. Because of the exclusivity of their collections, the items were priced higher than you’d see at a big-name store that holds a lot of inventory. I typically only went to browse Francesca’s when there was a sale, as did my friends. Their younger target audience most likely did not have the funds for boutique prices, leading to their multiple bankruptcy issues.

Francesca’s is one of many stores forced to close their doors following the Covid-19 pandemic. Mall culture and its functioning stores are on the decline if they haven’t closed already. In recent years, shopping has grown in popularity, leaving stores that focused heavily on physical storefronts scrambling in bankruptcy. In December 2020, Francesca’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. They slowly started closing some of their stores, with their financial struggles hitting the news again in 2024. Almost two years later, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that Francesca’s online store along with the remaining storefronts would be closing. Vendors are now coming forward and saying that they have not been paid.

Although it is sad to see Francesca’s go, people can celebrate their final sales with some great discounts. Their website seems to be almost completely wiped out, with the final online purchases being paused after February 12th. However, their last remaining open stores currently have discounts ranging from 30-50% off items when you visit. Use those gift cards you have now as they will no longer be accepted beyond February 26th.