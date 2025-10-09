Finding Your Spark In College: Exploring Temple and Philly

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior, I’ve been reflecting a lot on my time in college, and all the things I’ve done and haven’t done. While I’m content, I still feel like I could’ve been more spontaneous in specific moments. Sometimes, you might be holding yourself back without even realizing it.

There are an abundance of opportunities on and off Temple’s campus; you just have to be a bit spontaneous to find them. I grew up in Philly, and I’m still finding new gems in the city to this day! In this article, I’ll be giving you tips on how to be spontaneous, so you’ll hopefully leave college more than content!

Explore Campus: You never know what you might find!

If you stick around campus after your classes, or simply walk around campus in your free time, you might find something you love. There are so many things waiting for you to find and experience. For example, I was walking through campus with my friends one Friday evening after grabbing a matcha from Saxby’s, when we heard jazz music coming from O’ Connor Plaza. We went to find out who was playing the music and saw that people were also swing dancing!

The Temple Swing Dance Club organized this event. Students played jazz music as other students danced to swing and taught others who were interested. My friend and I decided to be spontaneous and learn the dance and practice with each other. It was a bit hard to learn the steps, but it was fun. It ended up being the perfect late summer evening on campus. If you love dance, I highly recommend checking it out!

If you love fashion and thrifting, keep an eye out for the Temple thrift pop-ups. You may be walking back from your class one day and see them by the bell tower. There are affordable prices and cute clothing—and they accept Apple Pay! The next pop-ups are going to be on Oct. 8 and Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Instead of going back to my apartment after class one day, I stopped by their table and found a handmade crocheted halter top for a dollar. If you love thrifting, I recommend you stop by!

I would also attend pop-ups and giveaways. Last year, there were multiple pop-ups on campus, from Maybelline to Fashionova, and more. The giveaways tend to be in front of the student center. There were two in September: one from The Ordinary, who gave out face serums and tote bags, and one hosted by Google Gemini, who partnered with Handshake to give away one free year of Google Gemini Pro. Owala water bottles and ice cream were also given out at this event. The brand “Edikted” is having a college tour and will be on Temple’s campus on Oct. 17 with free giveaways. The time and location weren’t listed on their social media but keep an eye out and stop by campus that day if you like the brand!

Find Something You Love

Try to find something you love while you’re in college. There are a variety of clubs that Temple offers. Though the club fair has passed, it’s never too late to join if you’re interested. If you like nature, you might want to look into the Temple Community Garden Club, and if you like walks and hikes, I recommend taking a trip to the Wissahickon Valley Park, specifically the section named Valley Green.

If you’re interested in travel, I recommend that you look into studying abroad. Temple offers study abroad opportunities in multiple locations, such as Rome, Tokyo, and Oviedo. I studied abroad in Rome during the fall semester of my sophomore year. It was an amazing and life-changing experience. I took some really interesting courses, which allowed me to see beautiful galleries and museums such as the Vatican—one of my courses even included a trip to Naples! I also traveled to Florence, London, and Paris and engaged in activities that Temple Rome hosted, such as pasta making, pizza making, wine tasting, and more. If you’re interested in learning and exploring another country, I highly recommend stopping by the study abroad office to learn more information!

Explore Philly

Philly has so much to offer. Whether you moved here for college or you’re a native, there are many interesting events and places to see. I’m from Philly, so I’ve been to most places, but there are a lot of new spots I’m still finding. If you have some free time during the week or weekend, and feel like being spontaneous, here are some places in Philly I recommend you visit.

Riverwards Produce, aka the “Philly Erewhon” is first on my list. I went there a few weeks ago and tried their “Peaches and cream smoothie.” It was vibrant, delicious, and vegan. They offer lots of vegan/vegetarian options at this store. If you’re vegan/vegetarian or just want to try something new, I highly recommend the Chili Tofu hoagie. I’ve been vegetarian since birth and it’s one of the best tofu sandwiches I’ve ever had! This market is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are also plenty of farmers’ markets in Philadelphia, such as the Rittenhouse Farmers Market, which is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are also a number of cute cafes and stores around the Rittenhouse area. If you look around, you’re bound to find them.

If you want to explore other areas of Philly, I recommend Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill for a more small-town vibe. Chestnut Hill has a farmers’ market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the intersection of Germantown Ave and Mermaid Lane.

So, what are you waiting for? Ignite that spontaneous spark that resides within you and explore; that’s what college is all about! Find a club you love, expand on a new interest, find some cool pop-ups on campus, travel to a new country, or explore the city you live in. Everything you’re looking for already exists—you just have to go for it.