Fashion Education: Temple University’s Missing Majors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The demand for fashion-focused academics at Temple is clear. Fashion-related student organizations attract hundreds of students eager to explore creative expression through clothing—yet the university offers few formal programs to support these ambitions. By introducing majors, minors, or certificates in Fashion Design, Fashion Journalism, or Fashion Merchandising, Temple could provide students with the tools to consider fashion as a career, foster collaboration among fashion-minded students, and strengthen its reputation as a Philly hub for creativity and innovation.

Temple University offers more than 160 majors across diverse fields, priding itself in its commitment to give students the tools they need to pursue their ambitions. Yet even in this sea of opportunities, there remains a noticeable gap in their catalog: fashion.

Fashion is all but niche here—it’s an integral part of campus culture. A walk around campus will have you encounter people of all styles and aesthetics. It’s clear that Temple provides a space where students feel comfortable to express themselves through clothing; it’s that authenticity that landed Temple among the most stylish campuses in the country, according to StyleSeat. And yet, for students who want to turn that passion into a career, there’s no clear academic pathway.

From the perspective of Temple students, the demand is already evident. This is reflected in Fashion & Business being one of the most populated active clubs on campus, even though no official fashion programs exist.

“Currently, F&B is the only club at Temple University that highlights the countless opportunities of the fashion industry,” former president of the Fashion & Business club Alexa Kotas told Her Campus. “I truly think that Temple does not fully see the potential of offering a creative outlet for students who are evidently and statistically interested in fashion and creativity.”

Meanwhile, competitors such as Thomas Jefferson University offer both Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising programs, preparing students for everything from runway to retail and giving them a strong competitive advantage. It’s clear that Temple, a school located in one of the most vibrant cities in the country, is missing a major opportunity to match the energy of its own student body.

Temple students are known for being creative and innovative. Giving students more academic avenues to explore fashion is a way to reflect the reality of who Temple students are. These are students who are already building their own brands, styling shoots, sketching whole collections, writing articles, and running Depop shops like the navy. Clubs like F&B and Thrift & Flop thrive because of the vast number of fashion forward students who seek outlets for this creative expression.

“Providing an outlet for these students to not only learn, but also collaborate with one another, could open countless possibilities, enhancing Temple’s reputation and even shaping the fashion industry as a whole,” Kotas told Her Campus.

I don’t want to undermine Temple’s existing creative outlets, like the Fibers and Material Studies major or the annual wearable arts show. Although these spaces offer students a rich space to explore textiles, garment construction, and personal expression, their focus leans more toward artistic expression than the fashion industry itself.

On the other hand, a Fashion Design major within Tyler School of Art would build on that creative foundation while emphasizing trend forecasting, collection development, and hands-on industry experience. This would give Temple students the chance to turn their creative instincts into tangible designs, while drawing inspiration from the energy of Philadelphia. The major could also connect students with agencies and provide opportunities to showcase their work in events like Philly Fashion Week, or even the renowned New York Fashion Week.

Just across the street from Tyler, Klein College of Media and Communication stands as another potential home for a fashion-focused program. A Fashion Journalism major or concentration could combine traditional reporting skills with a focus on the fashion world. Students could learn to cover runway shows, analyze trends, interview designers, and write for magazines or digital publications. Courses might include fashion history, cultural analysis, and multimedia storytelling. It would be a natural extension of Temple’s already strong communications programs and would give fashion-minded students—who don’t necessarily want to design—an opportunity to explore the fashion world.

A Fashion Merchandising degree at Fox School of Business could focus on the strategic side of fashion from buying and product development to marketing and retail management. Students would learn how to analyze trends with data tracking methods, build effective brand strategies, and get the right products to the right customers at the right time. A Fox student with a sharp business mindset and a keen eye for fashion would thrive in this major.

With all of this said, Temple doesn’t need to build an entire fashion school overnight, nor does it need to brand itself as the nation’s number one fashion program. Just a few key programs and courses, in the shape of majors, minors, or certificates, could bridge the gap. Fashion is already here, alive in the student body. It’s time for the university to match that with real academic support and opportunities.