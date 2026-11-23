This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re planning a solo date to a coffee shop or hitting the park with your best friend, Temple is surrounded by perfect places for an autumn day out in the city. Gather your girls, take a break from the books, and explore Philadelphia.

If you consider yourself a history buff, an afternoon exploring the Gothic architecture and weathered cell blocks of Eastern State Penitentiary is the perfect Philly fall destination.

I know what you’re thinking– going to prison for a date?

It sounds like a paradox, but this hauntingly beautiful historic site is covered with chilling facts and hidden nooks to explore. As America’s first Penitentiary, the halls are filled with stories about the famous criminals who resided there (Al Capone was one of them) as well as information on prisons of today.

While Eastern State definitely is an eerie excursion, it’s perfect for the cold crime girls who are looking for a day of exploration. After spending several hours wandering through the prison hallways, you can follow up with lunch in the Fairmount neighborhood.

With Victorian row homes and adorable shops and cafes, Fairmount has a lot of delicious spots to grab food and yap about all the things you learned.

Chinatown

If you are a foodie, Chinatown should definitely be part of your culinary pilgrimage. Literally a hop, skip, and a jump away from Temple University, Chinatown is filled with rich culture and delicious food.

It is the perfect place if you are craving boba or longing for some comfort food. Grab your situationship and order bubble tea from Chicha San Chen. Invite your roommates for a fall trip to Dim Sum Garden, where you can enjoy the most delicious soup dumplings and bean buns.

Stop at some of the cute stores that feature different pop culture merch, such as Hello Kitty or Sailor Moon. Maybe you can get that special someone a blind box souvenir.

Chinatown is an ideal cool weather date, whether wandering with friends, exploring by yourself, or spending time with that special someone.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park

A couple of weeks ago, I took a trip to FDR Park to explore the Southeast Asian market. The trip to the market was breathtaking as the autumn colors painted the landscape. As I walked through paths of vibrant orange and yellow trees and passed a stunning gazebo overlooking the lake, I almost forgot I was in a city!

FDR Park is the perfect place to talk to someone or to find inner peace. You can relax and read a book in the park, crunch leaves as you go for a stroll, or even have a photo shoot or film a scene for a movie.

There are a number of community days, where people can boat on the lake for free. Imagine how cute it would be to plan a date to FDR Park followed by a boat ride on the lake and lunch at the Southeast Asian market.

Bookstore Hopping

There are so many adorable local bookstores sprinkled throughout Philadelphia. Take a day to hop on the subway to check out some of these unique bookstores. Bookhaven is located directly across the street from Eastern State Penitentiary. It is an independent bookstore with lots of levels and rooms to explore.

At 12th and Pine (right in the heart of the Gayborhood), Giovanni’s room is the oldest LGBTQ+ bookstore in the country. On Girard Avenue in Fishtown, Harriett’s Bookshop is named in honor of Harriet Tubman. This bookstore features Black and female authors, and it helped push the independent book renaissance in Philadelphia.

Located inside the Taller Puertorriqueño cultural center in North Philly, the colorful Julia de Burgos Bookstore showcases Puerto Rican and Latine literature and art.

As a way to touch ground, sometimes it can be fun to grab some friends, pick a bookstore as the destination, and then explore the surrounding areas.

Cherry St. Pier and South Street

Wanting to freshen up that fall wardrobe? For a day that combines a fresh river breeze with some secondhand sweater shopping, Cherry Street Pier is your fun fall foray into Old City.

Famous for weekend thrift markets overlooking the water, Cherry Street Pier is perfect with a side of ice cream. After perusing vintage clothing, grab a sweat treat at Irv’s Ice Cream.

Nearby, you can catch a treasure-worthy glimpse of the Gazela, at a wooden tall ship from 1883 that is permanently docked there. And if you’re eager for a walk, South street is a straight and scenic mile hike along the Delaware River Trail.

As the days grow shorter and cooler, you don’t need to empty your bank account to experience cozy autumn vibes in Philly. Sometimes a trip to the city is just what is needed to reset and remind yourself that there is a whole world to explore beyond the campus.