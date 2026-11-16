This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the theme for its 2027 Costume Institute exhibition will be “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of Everyday.”

The concept explores the transformation of everyday garments—like T-shirts, jeans, and puffer jackets—and unconventional or disposable materials—like paper, metal, and plastic—into wearable art.

In other words, is the Met Gala dressing down? Not exactly.

I think the theme offers a lot more nuance than its initial premise might suggest, opening a range of opportunities for designers to reimagine the ordinary. Here is everything you need to know about the theme, the decisions behind it, and how I personally interpret the theme for fashion’s biggest night.

This year’s theme was conjured after John Galliano, subject of the original theme, “John Galliano: Horizons,” withdrew from the event in August. The decision to honor Galliano was met with a blast of criticism from donors, museum supporters, and the public given the designer’s history of antisemitic and racist remarks.

In place of recognizing Galliano’s highly theatrical and avant-garde looks, the MET swung the pendulum in the other direction, opting to highlight the mundane, everyday staples found in nearly all our closets.

“A pair of jeans, a white shirt, or a sweatshirt can hold traces of a life—the habits, memories, and attachments that make something our own,” said Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute in a statement. “The exhibition invites us to discover how much imagination the everyday can hold.”

Bolton also clarified that the theme was not conceived as a backup plan following Galliano’s withdrawal. In fact, he admitted to Vogue that he had no alternative in mind. Instead, he wanted a concept that would be equally “provocative, visually compelling, and held contemporary resonance.”

“extraORDINARY” draws back to the Costume Institute’s 2026 exhibition, “Costume Art,” which “places the dressed body at the center of aesthetic experience.”

It extends the inquiry through everyday life, asking how design brings renewed attention to familiar things and how their significance develops through use and care.

The exhibition will be divided into two principal sections: “Familiar Forms” and “Common Matter.” The former will explore how designers reinvent archetypal garments through changes in scale, proportional, material, and construction, turning everyday dress into expressions of identity, belonging, and dissent.

Highlighted examples include 2022 jeans by Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Venetta, a 2022 trenchcoat ensemble by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, and a 2011 biker jacket by Junya Watanabe.

The latter will explore how designers construct clothing from commonplace materials and recognizable objects, revealing how material properties, earlier functions, and histories of use remain active within new designs. With section highlights such as a 1992 Comme de Garçons dress, a 1993 Helmut Lang jacket, and a 2027 Maison Margiela dress.

In my opinion, it’s impossible to overlook the criticism surrounding the Met Gala’s perceived elitism. The last gala in May of this year was sponsored by billionaire tech mogul Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, which was not received well by his many critics.

Meanwhile, there is growing public frustration with its disconnect from current world events, with some even likening it to the wealthy metropolis The Capitol from the dystopian “Hunger Games” franchise.

While that comparison may be a little bit of an overstatement in my eyes, I still wonder how the event will tiptoe the line between celebrating upcycling as an artistic choice and acknowledging it as a necessity for those who cannot afford otherwise.

Could turning resourcefulness into a luxury aesthetic risk coming across as a mockery of those who have no choice but to make do?

Bolton acknowledged this tension in a New York Times interview: “Obviously we all recognize that making do out of necessity and that choosing resourcefulness as an artistic method can involve similar techniques but very different circumstances. That will be addressed in the exhibition for sure.”

Personally, I interpret the theme as going beyond the challenge of turning something “boring” into something fashionable—who actually has the authority to decide what is boring in the first place? Labeling everyday staples and materials as such risks undermine the very premise of the exhibition.

Instead, I see this theme as an opportunity to celebrate human ingenuity and the processes that make fashion what it is. Haute couture and fast fashion may differ vastly in price, access, and purpose, but both begin with the same fundamental act: to make something out of materials. “Familiar Forms” and “Common Matter” spotlight that at its very core, stripping away any preconceived notions or biases of what materials and garments are worthy of becoming wearable art.

If there is one area I would love to see featured either in the exhibition or through the guest looks, it’s fiber art. Maybe it’s because I’m currently taking a fiber arts course and it is at the top of my mind, but I think textile crafts offer one of the best examples of the ingenuity this theme aims to celebrate.

Fiber arts have been historically associated with domestic labor and women’s work; techniques like crochet, knitting, embroidery, and weaving are often overlooked within the context of high fashion. Yet, some of the earliest forms of human expressions through art and clothing relied precisely on these skills.

If there is one way to make visitors “reconsider the significance of the clothes in which they arrive,” it’s by highlighting the techniques woven into our everyday garments, the crafts we learn as children, take for granted, and too easily dismiss as ordinary.

The 2027 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 3, with the exhibition on view from May 9, 2027, to Jan. 9, 2028, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Information on co-hosts and party dress code is yet to be announced, and while we won’t be seeing Galliano’s wild designs, I am nonetheless looking forward to what designers make of “extraORDINARY” and how they reimagine the everyday.