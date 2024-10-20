Everything you need to know about Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT WORLD TOUR is in full swing, and people have a lot to say about it. Eilish’s third album came out this past May and has received huge amounts of praise since then, making her tour extremely anticipated.

The album itself is relatively short with only ten songs and a runtime of about 43 minutes, and there was some concern among fans that the tour wouldn’t feature all the songs from this album in addition to the hits from her previous projects she always performs. Fans can rest assured that all the songs from HIT ME HARD AND SOFT are played at some point during the show. The biggest snub, in my opinion, is that the song “BITTERSUITE” is only used as a transition and not fully performed, but at least it’s still included.

Eilish’s tours have always differed from other artists’ stadium tours. She doesn’t do elaborate stage productions, choreographies, or outfit changes. There is nothing wrong with doing these fun things, but it has never seemed to be Eilish’s style. Her shows have always just been her on the stage with screens. She often features lasers and other light effects, but the stage itself is barren besides her and her brother Finneas.

In a recent Vogue interview, Eilish talked a bit more about this tour. She noted how this was her first tour as an adult and without her parents traveling with her as well. This is also her full-time performing with a full band. She talked about how it felt like a big step in her growing up.

That brings us to the biggest difference of this tour. Her brother Finneas is not traveling and performing with her regularly like he has done in the past. Being her creative partner, producer, and best friend (as well as her brother) ever since her emergence when she was 14, Finneas has always shared the stage with her. From small venues to award shows and arenas, Finneas has always been on stage with her playing piano or guitar and providing backing vocals. With his own album recently released, he is unable to accompany her at every show, making it Eilish’s first time performing without him. However, he is still making appearances at a few select shows — he joined her on stage at her show in Newark, which Eilish seemed to gleefully enjoy.

Besides the differences in performers, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR also differs from other artists’ set up of the physical stage itself. Eilish’s stage has always been barren, but this time the stage is put in the middle of the arena in a raised figure-eight shape, giving fans a 360-degree view of Eilish. This is different even for her. Previously, she had used the traditional setup where the stage is set on one side of the arena and there are three approachable sides. This 360-degree stage allows for more fans to see her, creating a more dynamic show, movement-wise, in my opinion.

I personally can’t wait to see how the tour develops in its future shows and legs!