Dressing for an Interview

There are many different factors that play into having a good interview, but there is one thing that ties it all together: how you present yourself. It doesn’t matter if you meet all of the qualifications or have inside connections if you don’t leave a positive lasting impression on your interviewer. Showing up clean and confident will already set you many steps ahead of other prospects.

Regardless of what you’re interviewing for, it is a good rule of thumb to always dress business casual. This area tends to be a little confusing about what exactly is considered appropriate and what is too much or too little. Of course, like with all fashion (and living in a city where most of us are taking public transportation and/or walking everywhere), we have to take weather into account.

Still, I will never recommend wearing anything above the knee to an interview. Instead, I would opt for a longer style skirt or dress. Your top should usually cover your shoulders, and I personally like to cover my entire arm length. When it comes to business casual, jeans vs. slacks is a gray area—some employers won’t care, but to stick on the safer side of things I think it’s a good call to wear slacks. If all you have is jeans, then make sure they’re clean and wrinkle free with no holes or distress.

But of course, anything you’re wearing should be relatively wrinkle and stain free (including shoes). Showing up in your going out sneakers will definitely leave an impression on your interviewer, but not in the way you want. Ballet flat style shoes or loafers are typically the way you want to go. There are plenty of affordable options at Walmart, Ross, H&M, etc. You don’t need to splurge on expensive name brand clothing to deliver a put-together look.

When it comes to hair and accessories this is mostly up to personal preference. I recommend if you’re going to be out and about or in classes before your interview to wear your hair up, so it doesn’t frizz by the time you get there. Same idea when it comes to makeup as well; do what will make you feel the best about yourself but always take into account what you’ll be doing before the interview.

Looking good and feeling good will translate over into how you present yourself during the interview. Best of luck to you all!