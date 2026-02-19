Dorm Donations: Temple’s Give + Go Green Program

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Temple University is home to many organizations, including a sustainability organization named Give + Go Green. This program places donation boxes inside dormitories on the main floors for people to give away clothes that are no longer wanted by residents to those who are less fortunate.

The program is up and running with volunteers throughout the campus who give away the clothes every May, at the end of each spring semester. While residents get ready to pack up to leave for summer break, resident halls encourage students to limit what they pack back up to go home, by giving away the clothes that might not be necessary for them anymore.

This sustainability program has succeeded in producing clothes for those who are in need of them. The donation boxes get filled up with clothes even before the pick-up season comes, being full by the beginning of the spring semester.

“I think it is just another step into creating a greener environment,” 1940 resident Rayah Stamler told Her Campus.

Stamler passes by the boxes everyday walking to and from her dorm, which consistently reminds her to go through her clothes to donate ones that she doesn’t need or use. Stamler has utilized the donation boxes before and states that it is fulfilling when she is able to give away a good amount of clothing. Stamler also applauded Temple for the amount of sustainability efforts that the University pushes.

Temple’s Charles Library is one of the newest additions to the sustainability efforts of the campus, with the green roof that is on the top of the building creating a modern and clean look for the center of the campus.

“It is kind of cool how Temple has a lot of environmentally conscious decisions with the school system, like with the roofs and stuff. For example, on top of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture, the ceiling helps with water, and a lot of buildings have that. It is pretty cool,” said Stamler.

Temple credits itself with educating others – students, faculty, and onlookers – about urban sustainability. The University has runoff mechanisms to help limit the number of debris that gets into the sewer systems, solar features, and certain infrastructures to help the health of the environment.

While the Give + Go Green is an individual organization within the University, it creates a community effort by students to provide. The bins come with directions on what they do take: shirts, shoes, pants, etc. They do not take undergarments, sheets, or some hygiene products. The directions provide clear instructions so that people who are interested in donating will not be confused about what is or isn’t allowed. Contact information is also available on the front and side of the bins in case there are any further inquiries that aren’t clear.

Hopefully, the efforts will continue to be spread, and more people will continue to donate to the sustainable development of Give + Go Green. Next time a donation bin is available nearby, look at what can be donated and see if there are any clothes that are not needed near you, and donate.