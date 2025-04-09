Donatella Versace’s Reign Has Ended – What Does It Mean For The Fashion Industry?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The name Versace is one synonymous with luxury and opulence. It has long been renowned in the fashion industry. Founded in 1978 by Gianni Versace, the brand has worked to revolutionize fashion with its experimental and occasionally controversial designs.

Following his tragic death in 1997, Gianni’s sister, Donatella Versace, took over as creative director and head of design for the company. With her guidance, the brand skyrocketed as a tycoon in the fashion industry, often pushing boundaries and shocking audiences.

Perhaps one of her most well-recognized designs was the iconic jungle print chiffon dress worn by Jennifer Lopez for the 2000 Grammys. Donatella has designed countless Met Gala looks, such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s “camp” themed look, Blake Lively’s breathtaking patina dress, and Lupita Nyong’o’s couture denim gown.

On March 13, 2025, Donatella announced that she would be stepping down from her highly esteemed position. She will still be involved with the brand through a newly created position of “Chief Brand Ambassador.” Dario Vitale, formerly employed by Miu Miu, will be taking over her former position.

With Donatella’s departure from the role of chief creative officer, it begs the question: Is there a disparity in female representation within the fashion industry?

The term “glass ceiling” refers to the unseen barriers that prevent women from excelling in the workplace as compared to their male counterparts. In 2018, consulting firm McKinsey & Company released a study aptly named “The Glass Runway”, exploring the gender inequalities in the fashion industry.

The study found that “fewer than 50 percent of well known womenswear brands are designed by women” and even more shocking, that “only 14 percent of major brands have a female executive in charge.”

Furthermore, men in the fashion industry are more likely to receive promotions without requesting them. They are also more likely to agree that the path to career advancement is clear and accessible to them.

So, what can be done about these issues, and why does it really matter?

There are numerous initiatives that companies can enact in order to tackle gender inequalities within the workplace. Fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity is of the utmost importance because representation does matter. It is important to not only invite diversity into the workplace but to celebrate it.

Furthermore, within the fashion industry, the implementation of mentorship programs is a unique and effective way to facilitate creativity and growth. Companies can match newly employed women with veterans of the company to guide them throughout their career paths. The fashion industry is sustained by women, it is only right that women can succeed within it. With heightened awareness of the gender discrepancies in the fashion industry, we are able to confront and overcome the challenge.