Delta Love and Mine 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most of my teenage years were spent laughing at sorority girls and never fully understanding the concept of sisterhood. And every month leading up to college I was certain I would not be going Greek. Then I went to college. At first I didn’t join, but my roommate did. She did the whole formal recruitment process and ran home to Alpha Xi Delta, and she would constantly tell me that I would really like Greek life and that Panhel was opening informal recruitment or contentious opening bidding. Because I’m very easily convinced, I reached out to three chapters: Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Delta Delta, and Delta Phi Epsilon, to schedule some coffee dates and test the waters. And at the end of it all I walked out with a bid for Tri Delta.

I was immediately drawn to them because I really like the philanthropy and even just based on pictures, you can tell that these girls truly care for each other. It was a quick realization that these chapters are not like the movies, and I could tell that this was an environment I would be happy spending all of college in.

One of my favorite things from my first year was easily big-little week. I spent the entire week trying to figure out who my big was based off an Instagram account where she posted edits of me, and trying to see who in the chapter would make their reveal theme construction workers. That week my private story only contained posts that said, “I know who my big is” and “wait what if it’s not her”. It is important to note that I was right; I did know who my big is, and now I use her kitchen to make cookies. I cannot wait to expand the family in the fall semester when I take a little.

A few other highlights from the year include date party, sisterhood events, and philanthropy events. A few of the philanthropy events include Delta Desserts, a bake sale in the fall semester, DHOP: Delta House of Pancakes— a pancake sale in the spring semester, and the different sales we do with other sororities and fraternities. These things truly made my first year what it was, but the thing that made my freshman year is absolutely everyone that I’ve met. I have made connections with so many people that I could not be more grateful for. For example, my big. I’ve been told a few times that I am such a ‘mini-her’. This chapter is full of people that are so easy to talk to. I met one of my closest friends this year— you will probably always see us together at a chapter event— along with all the people I’ve met through shared interests, whether that is music taste or a love for basketball.

This year has yet to fully conclude in the month of April. We still have our Spring retreat to watch the Phillies, formal, and saying goodbye to the seniors, which is not something I’m fully ready for because this group of girls has made a long-lasting impact on my life. Greek life isn’t for everyone. I thought it wasn’t for me, but it is, and I have zero regrets for taking that chance. Everyone that is a part of the Epsilon Phi Chapter of Delta Delta Delta has nothing but joy in their heart and being a part of this sisterhood has shown me