Defrost and Bloom into Spring

So, we’ve all heard how Punxsutawney Phil said there are going to be six more weeks of winter… It’s already been a long winter for those of us on the East Coast. There was a big snowstorm at the end of January and now there’s another that struck on Feb. 22. There hasn’t been a snowstorm this big since 2016. There are still piles of snow that have since turned into ice, and now there’s even more snow. Some think it’ll take until mid-March to be fully melted, but I’m hoping it melts before then. Something that’s been keeping me motivated through all the frigid weather and snow is the warmth of spring that awaits in the next few weeks.

Springtime in Philly is my favorite. There is just something about the smell of rain, warm weather, and the blooming of flowers that gives a sense of rejuvenation. I’m from Philly, so it’s automatically my favorite city, but it’s also my favorite because it has the perfect balance of city and nature, which makes it perfect for spring. There are some beautiful, hidden nature gems that I grew up going to, and I love sharing them with others. There are also fun events to welcome the spring season. Here are some spring Philly finds!

Events

The Philadelphia Flower Show: This is a really cute event to get you in the spring mood. I’ve gone almost every year with my mom since I was a young girl. They have the most whimsical floral displays, which transport you to a different world that makes you forget about the winter weather. The theme this year is “Rooted: The Origins of American Gardening.” It takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Feb. 28 through March 8. It’s typically $43 for adults, but students with a valid ID can get tickets for $25. If you’re planning on staying in Philly over spring break, it may be a fun event to check out!

Cherry Blossom Festival: This takes place March 28 to 29 at the Horticulture Center and Centennial Arboretum. It’s a beautiful festival that celebrates Japanese culture, the changing of seasons, and the blooming of cherry blossoms. There are many food vendors and other activities. I went a few times when I was a child, and I went with some friends in 2024. The entry was free then, but it appears to be $20 now for general admission. However, there is a $15 early bird special if tickets are purchased before March 27.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art First Sunday’s Pay What You Wish + Free membership if you’re a student in college: This isn’t specific to spring, but it’s something fun and free in the city. The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a pay what you wish policy on the first Sunday of each month. They also have a free one-year membership for college students. I recently got mine, and it’s definitely worth getting it! All you have to do is go to the admissions desk and sign up, and you’ll get a digital membership added to your wallet.

Nature Spots

Valley Green Inn: This is part of the Wissahickon Valley Park, and so are the locations listed below. This gorgeous part of the Wissahickon woods is in Northwest Philadelphia, specifically Chestnut Hill, which has a homey small-town vibe with many cafes and boutiques. I’m from Northwest Philly, and I grew up going on nature walks and hikes at Valley Green with my family. The trails, trees, and rivers are beautiful and so calm. It’s called the Valley Green Inn because there’s an Inn located on the trail. I’ve never gotten food from there, but I’ve heard it’s good. During the summer, my brother and I would get ice cream from the ice cream stand there. There are plenty of trails, some low and some high; perfect if you’re looking for a small walk or long hike in the springtime to get back out in nature after this long winter season.

Kitchen’s Lane: This is also located in Northwest Philly, as is the location below. This is truly a hidden gem. I grew up going here on nature walks as well, but mainly to go to the Shelly Shore. There’s a shell beach located across a bridge that has mini shells along a riverbank. My brother and I used to skip rocks there when we were younger and go swimming in the spring and summer. It’s the perfect spot for a spring picnic or for sitting down, bringing a blanket, and reading a book. There’s also a cute horse stable called “Monastery Stable” pretty close to the trails, so stop by and see the horses if you get a chance!

Carpenter’s Woods: This is in the West Mt. Airy section of Northwest Philly. I also grew up going on nature walks here. It offers shaded paths that lead to more trails. In the canopy of trees reside many birds that sing their beautiful song all day long. It’s Philadelphia’s first bird sanctuary, and it’s very peaceful. There are many stores along the path with cafes located close by, such as the Weaver’s Way Co-op, High Point Cafe, and The Big Blue Marble Bookstore. I highly recommend stopping by the Co-op to grab a bagel, High Point to grab a coffee or chai, and Big Blue Marble to look at some books after your nature walk.

I hope these events and nature spots get you feeling excited and ready to bloom into springtime!