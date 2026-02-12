Cupid’s Calling: Your Valentine’s Day Watch List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So… it’s that time of the year again, the one where love clouds all your senses and hearts follow you everywhere you go. And while I do have my qualms with Valentine’s Day (shouldn’t love be celebrated every day rather than reserved for one?), I can’t deny the fun in indulging a little extra on this one day. And what’s one of the most classic ways to do that? Watching a movie! I mean, who doesn’t like seeing love play out on the screen, whether you’re swooning over it or wallowing in the lack of picture-perfect romance.

Whether you’re celebrating love, dodging it, or simply looking for a reason to eat snacks in your pajamas (all very valid reasons), movies are the perfect companion. From friends who finally admit their feelings, to enemies who can’t stand each other until they do, there’s a love story for every mood. While some may think tropes are too formulaic, they are popular for a reason. They can be predictable in the best way, comforting, endlessly fun to watch, and a reminder of the power of love.

So, grab your popcorn, a cozy blanket, and your favorite person (which can totally be yourself), because I present to you the ultimate Valentine’s Day watchlist for some of the most popular romance tropes.

Enemies to Lovers

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Obviously, we’re starting this list with my undisputed winner of romance tropes, and this Shakespearean adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew is enemies-to-lovers at its absolute peak. Intellectual and fierce Kat Stratford, played by Julia Stiles, meets her complete opposite: the roguish and indifferent Patrick Verona, played by Heath Ledger. They represent everything the other stands against; the cynical outcast vs. the principled rebel.

The tension is only fueled further by the presence of another classic trope: the “bet” trope since Patrick is being paid to win Kat over. Yet their chemistry is electric and undeniable. Their relationship is a constant push-and-pull, full of sarcasm and sharp wit, and ultimately a love so deep it pulls at all your heartstrings. This movie is proof that sometimes the best love stories start with mutual annoyance and end with a very emotional poem. Plus, who didn’t squeal a little watching Heath Ledger sing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” in the bleachers?

Rivals to Lovers

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

You can definitely argue with me that enemies-to-lovers and rivals-to-lovers are almost the same trope. While both include people opposing each other, the difference lies in their objectives. Enemies are opposing each other with different goals, whereas rivals are often striving for the exact same thing but competing to get it.

In this classic, Kathleen, played by Meg Ryan, the owner of a small children’s bookstore, and Joe, played by Tom Hanks, whose family runs a large chain, are rivals in their professional lives as their stores go head-to head against each other. But, when they communicate via email as “Shopgirl” and “NY152”, they are emotional soulmates. They clash in person, trading sharp tongues and harsh comebacks, only to come home and confide in each other anonymously, slowly falling in love without even realizing it.

This one hits all the marks of a rivalry-turned-romance story from the witty banter and contrasting personalities, to that slow burn that is just oh so delicious to watch.

Friends to Lovers

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Onto an absolute classic and the very pinnacle of the friends-to-lovers trope, in my very (not) professional opinion. While this trope itself is actually one of my least favorites, this movie is the complete opposite. The plot follows Harry, played by Billy Crystals and Sally, played by Meg Ryan, over several years of their platonic relationship, sparked by their infamous debate over whether men and women can ever truly be “just friends.”

Toeing the tricky line between friendship and romance, these two don’t just fall in love; they grow into it. Through years of chance encounters, late-night phone calls while watching the same movie, and countless meals with very specific ordering instructions, they become each other’s ‘person.’ Falling for someone who truly knows you and loving them for and despite every little quirk is magic like no other. After all, to be loved is to be known, right?

Fake Relationship

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

We’ve arrived at my crown jewel of modern rom-coms. I might be biased, but this movie has yet to be topped for me (the sequels…well, we don’t talk about those). The plot sets up the perfect ‘contractual’ romance between Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor and Peter Kavinsky, played by Noah Centineo. It starts with Lara Jean trying to save face after a mortifying secret is revealed, and Peter trying to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, but the drama that follows is top tier.

This movie has everything a fake relationship needs, from the ‘no falling in love’ rules that are bound to be broken, the slow realization that you’re falling for them anyway, the burning jealousy, and the inevitable denial. Through handwritten notes, scrunchies, and the iconic ‘back-pocket slide’ from Sixteen Candles, this pair fails spectacularly at pretending to be in love as they form a connection that is anything but fake. So, if you enjoy the achingly sweet and heartwarmingly funny feeling of watching people be ‘idiots in love,’ this movie is calling your name.

Opposites Attract

Me Before You (2016)

Now, if you’re looking for a movie that defines ‘grumpy meets sunshine’, you’ve found the one. But please prepare your heart, as it will be shattered into a million pieces. On one side, you have Louisa Clark, a quirky, colorful burst of sunshine, played by Emilia Clarke. On the other, you have Will Traynor, played by Sam Claflin. A once-adventurous, wealthy flyer who, after a life-altering injury, has become cold and ready to give up on the world entirely. As she arrives to take care of him, they end up changing each other’s lives wholly.

Their relationship is a beautiful and painful collision of Lou’s relentless joy and Will’s consuming gloom. While he teaches Lou to live boldly and never dim her light for anyone, she teaches him that there is still beauty to be found in a life he had written off as worthless. Even though they may not stay together forever, the print they leave on each other’s hearts transcends time.

So, take your pick and get to watching!

It has been an extreme exercise of self-control to pick just one movie for each section when there are at least 400 that I could recommend. But, these are some classics I think we should all revisit or some for the first time. So, I’ll be holed up in my room with an endless supply of chocolate, binge-watching, swooning, laughing, crying, and most importantly, yearning for a love worth a story. Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day solo, with friends, or with someone special, I hope you can take a little time to enjoy the magic of these films. Surround yourself with all the love you can on this special day, even if it’s from a screen.

Happy watching! May your heartstrings be tugged, and your snacks be plentiful!