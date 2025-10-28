Childhood Halloween Movies Sure To Bring Spooky Fun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s spooky season, everyone! Whether you love tricks or treats, there’s plenty to do in the days in October leading up to Halloween: pumpkin or apple picking, getting lost in corn mazes, visiting haunted houses, or carving pumpkins, there’s something for everyone! If you’re anything like me, then you also love watching a movie after a long day, and during this time of the year there are plenty of movies to watch. So, grab your favorite candy or pumpkin flavored treat and let’s explore these movies!

5. Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Ghouls Rule was a movie I rewatched many times when I was younger! Monster High is a doll line by Mattel containing characters that represent the children of famous monsters (Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, etc.). This line had a webisode series and multiple films, all of which I was obsessed with. This movie follows the Monster High students finding themselves in a rivalry and culture war with human high school students. As this is going on, Frankie Stein and her friends discover that the origin of Halloween was not of humans hunting monsters, but instead, celebrating them. As the tensions rise between both schools, Frankie and her friends must find a way to bring everyone together! Surprisingly, this film touches on a lot of serious topics, many of which are relevant to our world today, but remains comedic and fun like other Monster High movies. If you love Monster High or have younger siblings that would be interested in it, then this is a great choice!

4. Spookley the Square Pumpkin

You may remember this one from its yearly airings on Disney Junior! This is a great choice if you’re looking for a short family-friendly movie to watch with younger siblings or cousins this Halloween season. Despite only being a little over 45 minutes, this short is packed with catchy songs and a heartfelt message great for any kid! It follows a little pumpkin named Spookley, who gets teased for being square by the other pumpkins and learns how to believe in himself and that being different is okay. It’s got a wonderful message that’s universal for all audiences. I remember watching this one when I was young, and I had a blast with it! I highly recommend it to anyone looking for something to watch with kids during this Halloween season.

3. Coraline

While it’s not technically a Halloween film, I think Coraline definitely fits the vibe. It’s mysterious and full of spooky moments. If you’ve never seen it, Coraline is about a girl who finds a secret door to an alternate universe in her new home. This universe parallels her own but is more enjoyable for her, however, the characters of this other world try to keep her there forever, and she must escape for good. I think this movie is a great pick if you’re looking for a spooky and suspenseful story! It’s also a stop-motion film and carries a wonderfully dark aesthetic.

2. Monster House

Out of all these movies on my list, I think Monster House is the scariest. It’s about three teens who discover the house across the street isn’t just owned by a strange neighbor, it’s a living monster. This story takes many twists and turns and has such an interesting plot. The movie is very much beloved by younger generations and has a cult following for its eerie atmosphere and story. It’s a great time for anyone who loves mysteries and suspense. I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a spooky but engaging story!

1: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic Halloween and Christmas movie! While I personally consider it more of a Christmas movie, it is great for Halloween as well, since it mostly takes place in the world of Halloween Town. If you haven’t seen it, this movie follows Jack the Pumpkin King, who becomes bored of the same Halloween routine every year. When he stumbles upon Christmas Town, he becomes fascinated with the new holiday and tries to take it over. This film has a lot of great songs and memorable moments. In my opinion, it’s a classic, and I highly recommend it if you haven’t seen it!

Whether you enjoy the spooky side of Halloween or the more wholesome, there’s something for everyone out there. Now that you have a list of childhood movies to rediscover, all that’s left is getting one started! So, light some pumpkin spiced candles, grab your popcorn, and enjoy!