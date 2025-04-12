Canon Events for Many First Year Girls at Temple

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the second semester comes to an end, you may tend to reflect on the previous school year that has passed. This is especially true for freshmen, as they have just experienced a whole year in a completely new environment. Here is a list of things that almost every girl goes through in their first year at Temple University:

The Struggle of Navigating Temple’s Campus

I don’t think Temple’s campus is the hardest to navigate, but it can still be tough to figure out where some of the buildings are located. I think the hardest building to find classes in is Ritter Hall. For some unknown reason, Ritter Hall’s even classroom numbers are on one side of the building and the odd classrooms are on the other, instead of being in numerical order.

For the health major girls, you can’t forget about 1700 North Broad Street. This building is a mix of the Tuttleman Counseling Center, the Temple Doctor Offices, and some hidden classrooms on the third floor. As this building is on the edge of campus, it may be a struggle to find if it is in your first year.

“GRWM” in the Dorms

In my experience, weekly “Get ready with me”’s (GRWM) are essential to ensure perfect roommate harmony. Before a girls’ night out in the town, I feel that it’s urgent to get glammed up with your roommates. When I was a freshman, this kind of environment was crucial to a successful night out. There needed to be music blasting in my ear, all of my roommates singing off-key, and a fashion show showcasing everyone’s outfit for the night. This ‘girl coded’ weekly routine was an important factor in having a fun night out with my suitemates.

Sacrificing Warmth for Fashion

From my perspective, there is one defining characteristic that separates some freshmen from the upperclassmen. Most freshmen, in my opinion, tend to prioritize their outfits over their warmth by leaving their jackets in their dorms when participating in Temple’s nightlife. As seen on TikTok, this trend is becoming more common not just at Temple but around different college campuses, too. When I was a freshman, I thought it was worth it not to bring my jacket out because then I wouldn’t need to worry about losing it, and I could show off the outfit that I had planned. Now that I am a sophomore, I prioritize comfort over style.

Catching Rays at Beury Beach

Since Temple University doesn’t have a cliche campus quad, the student body has forged its own version at Beury Beach. This patch of grass next to the Bell Tower provides a great spot to either get some homework done or tan, weather permitting. My favorite thing to do on a sunny day freshman year was to get a sweet treat and then tan with my friends on Beury Beach. Although the UV never went past five, it was still nice to catch up with friends in nice weather.

Reflecting on my past experiences as a freshman, I hope current and future freshmen can understand that although not all experiences in college will be pleasant, the good usually outweighs the bad. As a sophomore, I find myself reflecting on my past activities and actions from freshman year. Even though it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, I still miss the new experiences Temple’s campus gave me while I was just a freshman girl in college.