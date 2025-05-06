Breaking Barriers: Cheryl Wadlington’s Legacy Of Empowerment And Activism  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cheryl Washington stands in front of a room full of young women, her eyes scanning the eager faces that have gathered at The Evoluer House, the nonprofit she founded to empower young women of color. It’s a quiet moment, yet the energy is palpable. They are here to learn, to grow, to believe that success is within their reach. As she speaks, Washington exudes a quiet authority, her words laced with the kind of wisdom only someone who has walked the same uncertain paths can offer. She’s no stranger to hardship, having built her own path from journalist to founder, all while navigating an often-exclusionary world of fashion and beauty.

Cheryl Wadlington’s life is a testimony to resilience, activism, and transformation. Raised in a family of passionate changemakers, her journey as an entrepreneur, fashion industry professional, and activist has led her to become a beacon of empowerment for women of color. At Temple University, where the focus on community outreach and social justice remains pivotal, Wadlington’s life and work resonate deeply with the institution’s values of inclusivity and progress. As students, staff, and faculty navigate their own academic and professional paths, they can find inspiration in Cheryl’s commitment to both her craft and the betterment of marginalized communities.

Growing up in a household where activism was woven into daily life, Cheryl Wadlington was exposed to the power of service early on. “I was raised in a family of activists,” she shares with Her Campus, speaking about her mother’s dedication to uplifting her community. Her mother’s activism was hands-on—whether it was turning their home into a drop-off point for the March of Dimes or collaborating with Senator Hardy Williams to ensure Black children could safely attend school without walking through dangerous neighborhoods. This example of fierce determination has shaped Cheryl’s own mission, which extends beyond her successful career in fashion.

Wadlington’s devotion to helping others manifests through her work with Evoluer House, an organization she founded to empower young women of color. Her journey into activism and community service wasn’t a deliberate choice but a natural extension of the values instilled in her from a young age. “I grew up seeing my mother and my brother always doing things to help the community,” Wadlington says. Her brother, for instance, co-founded Babashi, a groundbreaking organization providing HIV/AIDS education to the Black community. Despite their tragic deaths, these foundational projects continue to thrive today, helping thousands annually.

Temple University, with its emphasis on service and activism, serves as an ideal place to reflect on the impact of such efforts. Many students at Temple are already part of a rich tradition of community engagement, from local social justice initiatives to international outreach programs. Wadlington’s work aligns perfectly with Temple’s campus culture, where the desire to make a meaningful difference is a driving force.

Before being interested in fashion, Wadlington jokingly describes herself as a tomboy who was mischievous and always got in trouble. So, her mother introduced her to fashion by getting her involved in beauty pageants, performing arts schools, and modeling—turning her into a young lady. Eventually, Wadlington fell in love with it. And ever since she became a fashion journalist, her advice and perspective have reached millions through major media outlets including Vogue, Elle, Self, Life & Style, Lucky, C-SPAN, NBC’s iVillage Live, Glo.com, and NPR. Then, she used her career to help women of color to enter the fashion industry after a friend told her it was a very “pale industry.”

Wadlington’s path to success, however, was not without obstacles. As a Black woman entering the fashion industry, she faced systemic barriers that were deeply ingrained in the profession. “The fashion industry was a very pale industry,” she recalls. Early in her career, breaking into top-tier fashion magazines like Vogue required more than talent—it demanded extraordinary perseverance: “We had to fight like everything else, extra hard, be extra good.” Despite the challenges, Cheryl didn’t just fight for space in the industry; she carved it out. Her journey through affirmative action initiatives and the necessity of proving her worth in an environment that actively excluded people of color is a stark reminder of the work that remains in the fight for representation.

However, her time in the fashion world wasn’t just about navigating systemic exclusion—it was about changing the narrative. Wadlington didn’t just learn the craft of fashion; she used it as a tool for empowerment, ultimately choosing to uplift others through her success. Her involvement with Evoluer House is one example of her commitment to mentoring underserved women, especially those in underrepresented communities. “Every time I apply for something, I always have the girls in mind. If I don’t, I won’t be able to help and save girls,” she says. With a 100% high school graduation rate and 51% of students attending college on full-ride scholarships, Evoluer House offers young women a chance at a future they may not have otherwise had.

Cheryl’s work with Evoluer House speaks volumes to Temple students. As an institution that prides itself on diversity and social equity, Temple can serve as a platform for discussing the importance of access to resources and opportunities for marginalized groups. Wadlington’s recognition, including the recent $10,000 Mental Health Action Day Grant by MTV, brings the conversation about youth empowerment and mental health to the forefront. She is not just a leader in her field—she is a mentor and advocate for the next generation of women of color, teaching them not only about career development but about self-care and mental well-being.

“I think women of color need to do radical self-care,” Wadlington insists. This notion of “radical self-care” is an idea that resonates deeply in today’s climate. For students at Temple, navigating the pressures of academia and the realities of a fast-paced world, Cheryl’s call to prioritize mental health is particularly relevant. Her advocacy for taking time for personal well-being in the face of external stressors, including the systemic racism that continues to affect women of color, is a powerful reminder that success is not only about achievement but about sustaining one’s mental and emotional health.

In addition to promoting mental health and empowerment, Cheryl emphasizes the importance of mentorship and community-building. “This generation is coming up, I love them. They’re different that way,” she says. The current generation of young people, in her eyes, holds the potential for greatness, but they need guidance. Temple students, many of whom are actively involved in various campus organizations and community outreach programs, can look to Cheryl’s story as a model of leadership and mentorship.

Certainly, Cheryl Wadlington’s legacy is one of perseverance, empowerment, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her work at Evoluer House, her success in fashion, and her dedication to uplifting underserved communities are a testament to the power of activism and leadership. As Temple University continues to cultivate a culture of social justice and community service, students can draw inspiration from Cheryl’s story, understanding that everyone has the power to change lives and shape a more equitable future.

Cheryl’s journey, rooted in family, faith, and an unwavering desire to help others, is a powerful reminder that greatness is not reserved for the few — it’s a possibility for all, if we are willing to fight for it.