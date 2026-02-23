Black Artists Missing From Your Playlist 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking to branch out in your music taste and explore new genres and artists? Well, these are four Black artists whose music you may be missing out on. I believe these artists deserve to be talked about more for their exceptional work. Let’s get the conversation started by discovering some of their stories and diving into their discographies and distinctive sounds.

Cat Burns

Cat Burns is a British singer-songwriter whose music shares stories from her personal experiences, building a connection with listeners as she touches on topics that may not be easy to talk about in everyday conversation. Her music inspires listeners through offering new perspectives on navigating life through its struggles. You may also know her for her appearance as a contestant in the reality show, The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One, but she has been making music since October 2016. Cat Burn’s music blends pop, gospel, indie, and a bit of R&B, creating a sound that sets her apart from other artists

Cat Burn’s rise to fame began with her hit single “Go,” which went viral on TikTok in 2022. Her music has since evolved, as she began being more vulnerable while leaning on pop and R&B more, compared to her earlier music. Her first album, early twenties focused on the chaos of being in your early adult years, featuring honest tracks about mental health, youthful love, and self-discovery. Her latest album, How to Be Human, dives into dealing with heartbreak and grief.

I recommend listening to “All This Love” from her most recent album. It’s one of my favorites from her because it’s about looking at the positive side through pain and grief. I feel that she comes to the realization that she still has so much love around her through the people she surrounds herself with as she processes the death of her grandfather. In the lyrics she states, “don’t need to pretend to hide my feelings, I’ve been crying more. Don’t mind being vulnerable, and maybe that’s the gift in all of this—that I got all this love.” I really appreciate how she looks on the bright side even when dealing with loss.

2. Nao

Nao is another artist who has a one-of-a-kind style, blending alternative R&B, electronic, funk, and Neo soul in her music. She calls this style “wonky funk.” She is from East London and began making music back in 2014. She encourages self-love and self-care in her music, creating uplifting soulful songs that resonate with listeners because of her main message of staying true to oneself.

Two songs I recommend by her are “Bad Blood” and “Messy Love”. I feel like these are two songs I’ll never get tired of because I haven’t found others like them. “Bad Blood” is a song that reminisces about the memory of someone she’s no longer close with. It feels like a journey, starting with describing the person, then singing about old times with them. Lastly, she mourns this person, leading into one of my favorite parts of the song, where she sings, “My head’s now afloat, but my heart’s drowning boats of you (You, I lose). Don’t tell me I’m cuckoo. Koo-koo-koo-koo-koo-koo-k-koo, ooh-ooh.”

As for “Messy Love”, it’s a calming song about moving on and healing while learning to prioritize yourself and protect your peace instead of settling for a “messy kind of love.” Both of these songs have a dreamy, chill feel, and are certainly worth checking out.

3. Gerald Wicks

Moving on to Gerald Wicks, he’s an independent artist who mixes R&B, alternative, and synth-pop. He’s based in Brooklyn, New York. Besides being a singer, he also works full time as a designer. He officially debuted as an artist in 2020 with his first single, “love, lost.”

He is still growing as an artist and hopes to eventually work with a team to execute his creative ideas. For now, he is enjoying the creative control and freedom that comes with being an independent artist. In an interview with the online radio station and music discovery platform, Dnü, he discussed what he enjoys about being independent. “I’m learning so much with each song that I release and I know this time will pay off wherever music takes me. I’m getting to build myself up from scratch in a way that feels authentic to me,” Wicks says.

I recently discovered his music on TikTok, and ever since then it’s been on repeat. I recommend his song “here we go again”. This is about a person that you keep finding your way back to. With its smooth synth layers throughout the track and airy vocals, its a calming and almost nostalgic tune. Because of the relaxed feel of his music, it’s perfect for nighttime drives or refreshing walks.

4. Seinabo

Lastly, Seinabo Sey is a Swedish-Gambian singer-songwriter, blending pop, electronic, and modern R&B in her music. Her music often contains West African influences since she grew up listening to it, according to an interview with Signed Media. Though she began creating music in 2010, she didn’t rise in prominence until her hit single, “Younger,” blew up, and was remixed by another artist, Kygo. She has primarily released music in English, and many of her more recent singles are in Swedish. She is known for her impressive vocal range and unmistakable timbre.

Her music focuses on themes like independence, self-worth, and love. I believe her music is the type that will brighten your day, making you want to dance and sing along. This can especially be seen in some of her more heartwarming songs, such as “Good in You”. This is a sweet and bubbly song telling a story through its lyrics. The lines that stick out to me the most in terms of telling this story are, “I see you in the corner of my eye, smiling like you’ll never say goodbye. Can barely hold your gaze and I’m not shy, words escape me as you pass on by. So graciously, I told him of the glitter in his eyes. And he said, ‘It’s your reflection, darling.’” I definitely recommend checking this one out.

I also recommend a more flowy song of hers, called “Sweet Dreams”. I like how it uses astronomy as a metaphor for navigating emotional distance and personal space. The instrumentals of the song also give it a whimsical feeling.

If you’d like to expand your music taste this year, consider adding these artists to your music listening rotation. These underrated artists seriously deserve more recognition for their lyrics and production. I believe their music is both thoughtful and relatable, so their stories will absolutely hit home, making great additions to your daily playlists!