Midterms are coming, the weather is getting grayer, and the leaves are getting redder. Fall is here! For some of us, that can be exciting. But it can also hold a lot of dread for what’s to come – a bitter winter.
As a result, I’ve been working on romanticizing the autumn season. Fall is a time to ease out of the craziness that is summer and gear up for a cold winter. So, let’s treat it as such! One of my favorite ways to romanticize this cozy season is hosting fall-themed activities for my friends. It’s an excuse to be together in a season that can be isolating for some. So, in three simple steps, I’m going to show you a way to host the perfect fall movie night on a budget.
- The Movie.
Movie nights are amazing, but the worst part is actually picking a movie. Everyone wants something different, and nobody wants to be the deciding factor. Let’s skip the never-ending scrolling through every streaming platform imaginable and simply pick a movie in advance. Here are some of my favorite movies for a fall movie night:
- Pride and Prejudice
- Little Women
- Crazy Stupid Love
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
Is it obvious that I love romance? Of course, your movie doesn’t have to be a rom-com. The key is to read the room. Which of your friends are you inviting? Do you have a cinephile in the mix? Does everyone love horror? Consider this, and then trust your gut while picking a movie that, hopefully, everyone will love.
- The Snacks.
The best way to host a successful movie night on a budget is to ask everyone to bring snacks. That way everyone gets to eat something they like, and you’re not spending a ton of money on food for everyone.
If you want to be cutesy, I suggest encouraging everyone to try and make their snacks fall-themed in some way. Pinterest is a great place to start with this. I’ve seen ideas like Boo-schetta (bruschetta with a piece of mozzarella cut out to look like a ghost), pumpkin hummus, and caramel apple bites.
If you’re anything like me, a few pieces of candy corn or some Halloween-themed Pillsbury cookies can definitely hit the spot!
- The Vibes.
This third step is, arguably, the most important of all for cultivating a fall-themed night. A movie night is all about being cozy. So, ask yourself these questions:
- Do I have enough blankets? (If not, ask everyone to bring some!)
- What candle should I light? (Everyone loves a candle that smells like fall.)
- What lamps should I turn on? (No big light. Ever.)
- What fall decor do I have on hand? (If you don’t have any, a few orange and yellow flowers in a cute vase can do the trick.)
Being a little extra can go a long way in making your guests feel happy and welcome.
As the air turns crisp, embrace the beauty of autumn with your friends! I believe hosting a movie night is the perfect way to celebrate making it through a long, hard week and being together. Let your movie night wrap you up like a warm hug. Happy fall!!