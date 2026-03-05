An Evening of Elegance: Celebrating BLSA’s 10th Annual Black Excellence Gala

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Temple Black Law Students Association Pre-Law Division (BLSA) hosted the 10th Annual Black Excellence Gala on Feb. 21, celebrating "10 Golden Years of Black Excellence." This year, they celebrated Black excellence through art, music, and community. This gala honors Black student organizations at Temple, along with alumni, who are actively making a difference at Temple through awards for the important work they're doing on campus. The gala was a night to remember, filled with elegance and empowerment.

The Awards

The award categories for this year’s gala were Organization of the Year, Arts and Creativity Organization of the Year, Professional Development Organization of the Year, Social Advocacy Organization of the Year, Cultural Organization of the Year, NPHC Sorority of the Year, NPHC Fraternity of the Year, Alum of the Year, and Member of the Year.

The main award of the night was “Organization of the Year,” and this went to…drum roll please….The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE)! I believe they absolutely deserved this award because of their dedication to preparing their members for the workforce through countless opportunities and engaging programming. They’ve also helped create connections with professionals in engineering and promoted meaningful collaboration with organizations across campus. They really stand out as a club that is making an effort to advance education within their field while building community in an uplifting way.

My Experience at the Gala

I attended the gala with the Temple University Black Public Relations Society (TUBPRS). We were nominated for Best Professional Development Organization of the Year. This was my first time going to the gala, and I’m so glad that I did! Though we did not win the award, I appreciate that we were nominated and invited to the event. It was a memorable night filled with music, dancing, and an exceptional group of people that brough the room to life. The DJ, performers, BLSA e-board, along with the other nominees all contributed to making it a great experience.

Highlights of the Night

Now, let’s recount some of the best moments of the night, starting with the performers that took the stage.

The first performer, Ethan Lathrobe, delivered a moving vocal performance. As he moved through the crowd, he sang a heartfelt song, and his talent left our table at a loss for words. After some more awards were announced, the Ladies of Elegance step team took the stage, and they showed up and showed out with their performance. They performed a mash-up of songs, and it really set the tone for the rest of the night.

The Best Dressed contest was a moment where we could admire the fabulous attire the attendees had on. This year, they all dared to impress with their magnificent formal wear. From custom made Louis Vuitton suits to beautifully detailed dresses, the looks of the night were stunning. Each of the chosen “Best Dressed” guests spoke a little about their outfits then modeled their outfits for the crowd to vote on. It was a hard decision for sure, but in the end, there was a clear winner, who wore a dazzling, long, multi-colored gown covered with gems.

Closing on a Note of Inspiration

We also enjoyed some delicious food and desserts and made sure to get plenty of photos. Keynote speaker Chief Defender Keisha Hudson Brooks closed out the night with an inspiring speech that ended the evening off well. She said that many of her speeches end up being very heavy, but for this one she wanted to share an uplifting message. She did this by talking about the importance of Black history and what the future beholds for each of us. Her valuable advice left everyone feeling motivated, no matter their background. After that, the gala ended with everyone just having fun and dancing to the music, before saying our goodbyes.

Congratulations to all the winners at this year’s gala! I’d like to thank the BLSA e-board members for executing such a wonderful event and for sharing words of wisdom with the audience while keeping the energy high through their remarks. All the hard work that each of the organizations who attended puts in every week is so important to cultivating connections at Temple while enriching students in each of their fields, whether that’s through arts and culture, community service, or educational programs. At the gala we were able to take a step back and appreciate the many achievements of Temple’s Black community while celebrating 10 years of excellence that will continue to inspire future generations.