Amber Mark’s Newest Chapter: ‘Pretty Idea’

I had the privilege of attending a press conference for singer-songwriter Amber Mark. I also had the chance to learn all about her new album, Pretty Idea and the creative journey that Mark embarked on while creating this album. I’ll be talking about what makes this new album so special, my favorites of the record, and this new chapter of Mark’s artistry.

Who is Amber Mark?

In case you haven’t heard of the singer before, Amber Mark is a star on the rise. The singer was born Dec. 29, 1993 in Tennessee. Mark’s sound is primarily focused on R&B/soul and alternative/indie. Mark has previously opened for big stars such as Sabrina Carpenter and will join her on the second leg of the upcoming Short n’ Sweet tour.

In the past, she has released EPs, singles, two previous albums, and now her newest release is her third studio album to date. Before I tell you more about her new album, here is a list of her pervious music that has beautiful emotional depth and smooth production that you’ll want to listen to.

Albums:

Singles and Eps

Amber Mark’s newest release: Pretty Idea

Now what you guys are probably here for… Mark’s latest release is full of melodic, soulful, and authentic expression. Each song delivers a rich listening experience one after another, giving us an album full of hits.

In fact, I already have a few of my own favorites:

Honestly, the list could go on because every song is remarkable, but those are just a few standouts to me.

Press conference

During the press conference I attended for Mark, one of my questions was asking her about “turning bad ideas into pretty ones” and the advice she would give to someone who is struggling but trying to find the beauty in challenges that they might face.

Mark started laughing and clarifying that she wasn’t a therapist, but I found her message was still deep and heartfelt.

She tells Her Campus, “I can only say that those low moments are just as inevitable as the high ones. You have to ride the wave, however bad it feels. Those are actually great opportunities to grow and learn.” The singer states about how to handle tough situation or in this case “bad ideas.”

She reflects on her own tough times and how she was able to turn them into something positive. She says, “Most of these songs, if not all of them, are talking about these very low moments in my life and just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

Her talks about her own experiences and album shows who she is as an artist and how deep and personal she can get.

Take a look at a new hit album today

Amber Mark’s newest album is sure to turn heads and touch many hearts. It’s a complex and beautifully written album, filled with soul, emotion, and top-quality production. Her sound is refreshing and unique. As Mark continues to grow in her artistry, she will only continue to develop in the music scene, and I can’t where to see where she ends up next!

Pretty Idea is officially out, and I highly recommend that everyone give this amazing album a listen.