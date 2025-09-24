Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Makeup brushes and flowers
Affordable Everyday Beauty Staples 

Warm weather is still lingering, but affordability and practicality never go out of season. These beauty staples, all under $15, hydrate the skin, extend your makeup wear and keep your routines budget-friendly—whether you’re a student, constantly on the go, or prepping for the colder days ahead. 

Protect Your Skin with Sunscreen 

Sunscreen is non-negotiable every day—no matter the weather! The right formula should be lightweight, does not leave a white cast, and easy to reapply especially on busy campus days. 

Three great options under $15: 

  • Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Lotion: Great for active days, especially outdoors. This sunscreen is water and sweat proof for up to 80 minutes. Best for workouts, the beach, or going to the pool.                                      

Even Out with Tinted Moisturizers 

Makeup should be breathable and feel light. Something that won’t clog your pores. A tinted moisturizer provides coverage while allowing your skin to shine, making it the perfect in-between for class or weekend plans. 

Three great options on a budget: 

  • E.l.f. Camo CC Cream:Affordable, buildable coverage with SPF 30 protection. It’s perfect for busy students. 

Lock It In with Setting Spray 

Humidity and sweat can cause makeup to not last long, but a good setting spray keeps everything in place while refreshing your face throughout the day. 

Three great options under $15: 

  • NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray 
    4.5/5 rating – Perfect for oily/combination skin. Controls shine and keep makeup locked in for hours, even on very sunny days. 
  • Milani Make It Last Setting Spray 
    4.4/5 rating – Great for all skin types. Can be used as a primer, corrector, and setter, giving up to 16-hour wear for smooth, long-lasting makeup. 

Build Your Budget-Friendly Routine 

The beauty of these products is not only how well they work, but also how available and affordable they are. Makeup does not have to break the bank. With these affordable sunscreens, tinted moisturizer, and setting sprays, you will be fully prepared to take on the days ahead. 

