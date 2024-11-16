Affordable Dark-Skin Friendly Makeup Brands 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Black woman, I always have trouble finding makeup products that work on my skin tone. The Western cosmetic industry has always favored pale skin and continues to do so today. While there have been some changes and more brands are producing inclusive makeup products, it is still hard to find products that work for all skin tones at a non-high-end price point. Fortunately, there are some brands that create diverse, shade-inclusive products for an affordable price range. I have used products from all of these brands and they, in my opinion, offer great quality. All the brands listed are cruelty-free and are under $30 per product.

Thread Beauty

Founded in Detroit by Melissa Butler, Thread Beauty is a Black-woman owned business that was “designed with the gen-z, BIPOC community as the headline.” Their popular complexion stick has a large range with 28 shades and their “blend it multistick” comes in a variety of colors that can be used all over the face. Thread Beauty is sold on its website and at Target.

BLK/OPL

BLK/OPL (pronounced “Black Opal”) is a drugstore brand that focuses on creating low-cost, high-quality makeup products for people of color. They have many products, ranging from complexation products to eyeshadow palettes, all under $20. BLK/OPL is sold on its website, at Target, Ulta Beauty, CVS, and Walmart.

NYX Professional Makeup

NYX is another drugstore brand that is over 20 years old. NYX is dedicated to making professional-level makeup products at an affordable price. Their foundations and concealers in their “Bare with Me” line have a wide range of shades, and other products, like their blush and eyeshadows, are diverse in shades and highly pigmented, so they look good on many different skin tones. NYX is sold on their website, at Target, Ulta Beauty, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Juvia’s Place

Juvia’s Place is a Black woman-owned brand that is centered around African cultures. Chichi Eburu created the brand because of her struggle to find cosmetic products that worked for her skin tone. The packaging and shade names of their products are based on different tribes in Africa. Juvia’s Places’ products are vibrant and pigmented so those with darker complexations can have products that do not look muted on them. Juvia’s Place is sold on their website and at Ulta Beauty.

about-face

Did you know that the singer Halsey owned a makeup brand? And her products are amazing! about-face is a clean makeup brand that was “inspired by and for our diverse and artistic community.” about-face products were designed for anyone to create bold, fun looks. Their viral “The Performer” Foundation is skin care infused and has 45 shades that cover a large variety of skin tones, even olive undertones. about-face is sold on their website and at Ulta Beauty.

LYS Beauty

LYS is a clean, Black woman-owned brand that is all about self-love. All the products from LYS, which stands for “Love Your Self,” are formulated with skincare ingredients so customers can look good without damaging their skin. Their bronzer sticks went viral on TikTok for their creamy, pigmented formula and flexible shade range. LYS is sold on their website and at Sephora.

Even though the beauty industry still has a long way to go, these brands do a great job at creating products that have all skin tones in mind. Hopefully, more brands will follow their leads and work to create inclusive products that do not break the bank.